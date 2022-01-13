Former Kankakee Valley Park District Executive Director Roy Collins is set to be released next month from federal custody.
In January 2019, Collins agreed to plead guilty to federal mail and wire fraud charges in 2017. He received a three-and-a-half year prison sentence.
The 51-year-old Collins is currently in a residential reentry facility in the Chicago area, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
The BOP listed Feb. 17 as Collins’ release date.
Following his release, Collins will be on supervised release for two years.
The charges against Collins span from early 2012, when federal prosecutors allege unauthorized credit card purchases started, until early 2016, when prosecutors say Collins started creating false documents to conceal the theft from the Kankakee Valley Park Foundation.
Prosecutors were able to bring federal charges for mail fraud because Collins wrote a $3,008 check to Sky Group to purchase a pond liner for his home.
The use of his park district credit card for a $234 pair of boots from Boot Country in Nashville, Tenn., gave prosecutors the ability to bring charges of wire fraud.
Collins also was accused of taking money from BBQ Fest receipts in 2014 and 2015.
Collins must repay more than $196,000 as part of his sentence on corruption charges.
In February 2019, U.S. District Court Chief James E. Shadid ordered Collins to repay the park district and the Kankakee Valley Park Foundation $165,540.31 and Municipal Bank in Bourbonnais $31,253.21.
The park district and foundation restitution is based on the allegation Collins took money from the now defunct BBQ Fest, funds spent on building a pond at his Kankakee home and $42,604.30 for credit card expenses not reported to the park district board.
Shadid also ordered Collins to repay a loan and interest to Municipal Bank in Bourbonnais in the amount of $31,253.21. The loan was for $25,000.
In court documents, Collins said the loan was needed for funds to promote the 2016 BBQ Fest. Federal prosecutors argued Collins used the loan proceeds to cover up missing funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.