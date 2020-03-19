KANKAKEE — Kankakee County officials confirmed the county's first case for the coronavirus this morning.
"We can confirm we have had a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus," Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis told the Daily Journal this morning.
According to Riverside Medical Center officials, the person was never a patient at Riverside. The person came in to be tested after having the symptoms at home. The person is now at home on a self-quarantine.
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed it was coronavrius after testing.
County officials have scheduled a 12:30 p.m. press conference to discuss the situation.
Bevis said he could not release additional identifying features of the individual due to Illinois Department of Public Health protocol and HIPAA regulations.
Bevis also said releasing that information could fuel speculation.
"If we put out that out there, someone reading will go, 'Well I know 'Bob' and they weren't feeling well,'" he said. "There is a process we have to follow."
