KANKAKEE — A fire heavily damaged an unoccupied home in the 1000 block of East Eagle Street late Friday afternoon.
Kankakee Fire Department Chief Damon Schuldt said the call came in shortly after 4 p.m.
Heavy fire was showing to the two-story home when firefighters arrived.
No one was living in the house.
The cause remains under investigation.
Multiple fire departments assisted.
