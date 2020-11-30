BOURBONNAIS — A fire in a home on Apple Lane in Bourbonnais on Saturday claimed the life of David Olvera, 63, of Bourbonnais.
Firefighters from multi departments were dispatched at 6:28 p.m. to Tri-Star Estates for a mobile home on fire with an occupant inside and that oxygen was in use in the home, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Ed St. Louis said in a release.
There was smoke and flames showing when firefighters arrived. The home was heavily damaged.
After extinguishing the fire, they found the body of Olvera.
Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said an autopsy is scheduled for today.
Family members said Olvera may have tried to smoke a cigarette while on oxygen, according to the release.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, but it appears to be accidental.
Two cats also perished.
Bradley, Manteno fire departments, Superior Ambulance, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Bourbonnais police and Kankakee County Animal Control assisted.
