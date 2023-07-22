WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Fair might be more associated with cows and sheep, but a smaller four-legged animal stole the spotlight Wednesday, when six 4-H competitors vied to take home a blue ribbon for their cat.

The show’s judge and a veterinarian examined each cat, carefully checking ears, teeth, paws, coats, etc. to make sure the animals are kept in good condition.

Meanwhile, their human counterparts were quizzed on cat care.

