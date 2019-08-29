MANTENO — Project Headspace and Timing Founder Eric Peterson is set to meet with the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs next month after the nonprofit Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods festival raised more than $20,000 to build tiny homes for homeless veterans.
The daylong festival, which was held Aug. 11 in downtown Manteno, featured live music, a barbecue competition, strongman contest, car show and local vendors. Dozens of volunteers made the free festival possible.
“I was blown away,” Peterson said. “Every bit about it was incredible. The mood throughout the day was contagious. Everyone came out and showed their support. I am really appreciative of everything everyone did.”
Peterson, a 2006 graduate of Herscher High School, served three tours during the Afghanistan War and three more tours as a private contractor during the Iraq War. He formed Project Headspace and Timing in 2017 to assist veterans with adjusting to civilian life.
Helping homeless veterans has become a major part of his nonprofit’s vision.
Peterson will wait until next month’s meeting with IDVA Director Linda Chapa LaVia to decide whether the $20,000 from the festival will go to the state to form tiny homes at the Prince Home in Manteno or to develop a private tiny home village for veterans.
“I think the homeless veteran community doesn’t get the help they need,” Peterson said. “The fact that there are homeless veterans is a problem. Having lost friends who were veterans, there is this feeling of being alone. Doing something like this to make sure everyone feels like they are a part of something is important for veterans and communities.”
After a successful inauguration, volunteers are pushing Peterson to make the festival an annual event in Manteno. The village has expressed similar support as well.
“Everyone wants to do it again,” Peterson said with a laugh. “I would love to do it again, too.”
