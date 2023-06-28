Bourbonnais Elementary Administration Building Central Office (copy)

The office of Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53.

 Daily Journal/file

The second piece of Faith’s Law, a law aimed at preventing educator sexual misconduct in K-12 schools, is set to take effect Saturday — meaning Illinois school districts will have to conduct employment history reviews on all new employees.

The implementation of Faith’s Law was discussed during last week’s meeting of the Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 School Board, particularly on how the extra steps in the hiring process might pose a challenge for districts.

WHAT IS FAITH’S LAW?

Recommended for you