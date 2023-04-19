Governors State University (copy)

UNIVERSITY PARK — Faculty and staff at Governors State University returned to work Tuesday after reaching a tentative agreement with administration on a three-year contract, ending a five-day strike.

The strike began April 11 and continued through Monday, lasting a total of five work days.

It was the first faculty strike in the university’s history, a union member said.

