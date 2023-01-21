KANKAKEE — When the Feb. 28 primary election rolls around, Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson’s day will not be as hectic.
There are no contested primary races, thus he can focus on early voting for the April 4 general election.
“It’s the first time in 25 years, I think, that we will not have a contested primary,” Hendrickson said. He has been with the county clerk’s office for 29 years.
As for the April 4 general election, Hendrickson said the only contested races are for the 6th and 7th aldermanic wards in Kankakee, Kankakee School Board and one spot on the Kankakee Valley Park District.
“As the deadline for candidates to file for office approached, not a single person stepped forward to contest any of the races,” Kankakee County Democratic Party Chairman Dondi Maricle said.
“This is a rare occurrence, as we have typically had at least a few candidates running for each office, and the competition has always been stiff and competitive. But this year, no one seems interested in running.
“So, the question is, why are there no contested races in the upcoming primary this spring?”
Maricle said one reason seems to be that it is just harder to get local candidates to run.
“This appears to be the case not only here in Kankakee County, but also other counties, cities and towns all over the state of Illinois,” she said.
Now there are increasing demands on people’s time, Maricle said.
“The lack of contested races in the upcoming primaries in Kankakee County could very well be a sign of a larger trend — it is becoming harder to get local candidates to run,” Maricle said.
“There are several reasons for this, including the increasing demands on people’s personal and family time, lack of support and resources for local candidates, and lack of confidence in the political world.
“These obstacles need to be addressed if we want to ensure that our local communities continue to have a healthy and functioning democratic process.”
Nick Africano, chairman of the Kankakee County Republican Party, believes the negative nature campaigns take at the national and state levels has begun to seep into local races.
People, he said, simply do not want to subject themselves to that type of abuse.
He said platforms such as Facebook only add to the criticism and people would rather not subject themselves to it.
“It’s not that people are not getting involved in things, it’s just they are not getting involved in politics. They don’t want the mud thrown at them. It might be that people have drawn the line on this,” he said.
“I believe people want to help, but the nastiness factor is taking over. This is not something people do for the money and it becomes a huge headache.”
Africano said those who contemplate seeking public office are taking a long, hard look at what they might be opening themselves up to. He said they see personal reward for serving their community, but they also see aggravation on a personal level.
“It seems the scales are tipping more toward the aggravation side these days.”
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.