Election Day polling places

A voter casts a ballot at the Bourbonnais Municipal Building on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, midterm election day.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — When the Feb. 28 primary election rolls around, Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson’s day will not be as hectic.

There are no contested primary races, thus he can focus on early voting for the April 4 general election.

“It’s the first time in 25 years, I think, that we will not have a contested primary,” Hendrickson said. He has been with the county clerk’s office for 29 years.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you