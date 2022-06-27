The following information is courtesy of the Kankakee County Clerk Office and the 2022 Voter Information Guide. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for the June 28 General Primary Election.
A NOTE FROM DAN HENDRICKSON, KANKAKEE COUNTY CLERK
On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, the General Primary Election will be held to nominate Republican, Democratic for Federal, State and County offices. The Libertarian Party is established in Kankakee County, and they will be nominating a candidate for County Board in District 5.
Political party candidates will be elected, and referenda will appear on the ballot in some areas throughout the County (Pembroke Township, Limestone Library District, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District). Voters must request a Republican, Democratic or Libertarian ballot and receive only one ballot of their choice.
A Nonpartisan ballot with just referenda questions will be available in precincts where there are questions on the ballot. As a voter, you may declare affiliation with any party regardless of how you have voted previously. This election brings a number of changes in political boundary lines.
Congressional, legislative and county board lines have changed due to redistricting, along with some precinct boundaries. Your precinct and polling location may have changed. Please refer to your voter identification card issued last December, visit our voter information portal kankakeevotes.com, or call our office at 815-937-2990 for polling place information.
All Kankakee County registered voters may choose to vote by mail, vote early, or cast their ballot at their polling place on Election Day. Please contact our office by phone, email or on our website for more information on voting by mail. Please see page 11 for information on early voting locations and hours. [The] Voter Information Guide is intended to provide you with information to assist you in the election process.
Please feel free to contact my office if you have any questions. I strongly encourage all citizens to exercise their right to vote.
WHAT TO EXPECT
• You will be asked your name and address and political party ballot you are requesting
• You must sign the poll pad. That signature is compared to your voter registration signature
• If you registered to vote by mail, you may be required to show current, valid identification
• If you vote early, state law requires that you first provide a current, valid government issued photo ID
• The heading of your ballot should have the same precinct and ballot style number listed on your preprinted application
• You can ask for a demonstration on how to mark the ballot
• Use the ballot marking pen issued to you to darken the oval next to the candidate
• Use any available voting booth
• Be sure to read both sides of the ballot
• If you make a mistake, you may spoil the ballot and receive another
• The election judge at the ballot counter is required to check that your ballot is initialed in the upper right hand corner
• You may insert your ballot into the ballot counter without assistance.
ADDRESS OR NAME CHANGE
Need to register to vote or update your registration after moving or changing your name? Grace Period Registration is available now through Election Day, at the Kankakee County Clerk’s office. You will be required to vote at the time you update your registration.
To register to vote, you must be: 1. A U.S. Citizen. 2. At least 18 years of age by Election Day. 3. A resident of your precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day. In order to register, you must provide two forms of identification, one of which must include your current address.
Acceptable forms of identification include: Illinois driver’s license/ID Card; Employee or student ID; Credit Card; Social Security card; Birth certificate; Utility bill in applicant’s name; Valid U.S. Passport; Public Aid ID Card; Lease or rental contract.
