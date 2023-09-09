Genevra Walters
Genevra Walters, currently the superintendent of Kankakee School District 111 until June 30, 2024, announced her campaign to run for the Illinois 79th District State Representative seat in the upcoming election. The seat is currently held by State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais. Walters will face fellow Democratic Party candidates in the March 19 primary election ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Entering her 10th and final year as the Kankakee schools superintendent, Genevra Walters was not necessarily looking for something to do when the 2023-24 school year concludes.

Others, however, had different ideas for the soon-to-be-former school superintendent.

Walters, 54, announced her plans late this week to seek the Democratic Party nomination for the 79th Illinois House District, which includes much of Kankakee County as well as portions of Will, Cook and Grundy.

