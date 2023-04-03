KANKAKEE — Voters in Illinois will go to the polls Tuesday for the consolidated elections for local government bodies.
Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting closes at 4:30 p.m. today. Registered voters can vote at the Kankakee County Clerk’s office, 189 E. Court St., Kankakee.
There are two referendums on the ballot.
The Village of Bourbonnais is asking residents to increase its local sales tax by 1 percentage point, or one cent, going from its current 7.25% sales tax to 8.25% in its three business districts.
Outside of those business districts, the rate would increase from 6.25% to 7.25%.
If residents approve the referendum, funds collected would provide property tax rebates to single-family, owner-occupied homeowners on the municipal portion of their tax bill for at least 10 years.
In a countywide referendum, Kankakee County voters will decide whether to approve a one-quarter cent [0.25%] countywide sales tax that will fund mental health in Kankakee County. It will be a simple yes or no vote, and majority wins. If the referendum passes, it’s expected to generate about $3 million annually to fund mental health.
If the referendum passes, it would increase the county sales tax in unincorporated areas to 6.5%, up from 6.25%. The .25% also would be added to the tax rate in each city or village in the county, so the sales tax in Bradley and Kankakee would increase from 8.25% to 8.5%. It would increase to 6.5% in Manteno.
Bourbonnais is currently at 7.25% in three business districts and 6.25% elsewhere in the village.
The following are contested races in Kankakee County:
KANKAKEE
For alderperson, 6th Ward
• Nolan Bukowski, Republican
• Michael W. Cobb, Democrat
For alderperson, 7th Ward
• Reginald Jones, Democrat
• Christine M. Williams, Independent
VILLAGE OF AROMA PARK
For trustee (vote for not more than three)
• Kathleen Slavin, Independent
• Brian Lowery, Independent
• Jon Sirois, Independent
• Tracey Bourassa, Independent
VILLAGE OF BUCKINGHAM
For trustee (vote for not more than three)
• Angelica Hernandez Akin, Independent
• Janalynn Anderson, Independent
• Nick Ditta, Independent
• Ronald Wright, Independent
VILLAGE OF HOPKINS PARK
For president (vote for one)
• Mark A. Hodge, Independent
• Walter Jones, Independent
For trustee (vote for not more than three)
• Tonia Jones Lafi, Independent
• Samantha Baines, Independent
• Mihesha Gibbs, Independent
• Write-in
VILLAGE OF LIMESTONE
For president (vote for one)
• Sandra Girard
• James Michael Duffy
KANKAKEE VALLEY PARK DISTRICT
For commissioner (vote for one)
• James Frey
• Joseph Mantarian
FOSSIL RIDGE PUBLIC LIBRARY DISTRICT
For trustee (vote for not more than two)
• Kathleen M. Price
• Teri L. Jones
• Ellen Krutz
PEMBROKE LIBRARY DISTRICT
For six-year term; For trustee (vote for not more than two)
• John J. Thurman
• Raymond C. Lescher
• Write-in
GRANT PARK UNIT DISTRICT NO. 6
To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)
• Christine Horn
• Christine Pickens
• Jerry Loitz
• Hollie O’Nions
HERSCHER CUSD NO. 2 BOARD OF EDUCATION
For members (vote for a total of three)
Township 31N Range 11E
• Sally A. Sullivan
Township 30N Range 10E
• Jacqueline S. Reick
• Patrick James Daly
Township 30N Range 14W
• Jason W. Hastings
Township 31N Range 10E
• Mary M. Bledsoe-Theisen
KANKAKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 111
To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)
• Christopher W. Bohlen
• Deb Johnston
• Suzanna M. Berrones
• Barbara A. Wells
REED-CUSTER CUSD NO. 255U
To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)
• Gregory Boyer
• Melissa Micklos
• Chris T. Cavanaugh
• John Guistat
TRI-POINT CUSD NO. 6J
To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)
Township 28N Range 9E
• Theodore W. Conkling
• Julie Saathoff
Township 28N Range 8E
• Kristine Haag
• Michael Berry
Township 29N Range 9E
• Catherine Weber
PEMBROKE GRADE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 259
To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for four)
• Cleatie Butler
• Ira L. Sneed
• Eurelius Ross
• Fred Carter
• Mihesha Gibbs
• Write-in
GSW HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 73
To serve a full four-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)
• Kori S. Speed
• Catherine “Katy” Wepprecht
• Timothy Gerber
• David W. Simms, Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.