Election Voters (copy)

Voters receive an “I Voted” sticker upon ballot completion. The consolidated election will take place Tuesday.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Voters in Illinois will go to the polls Tuesday for the consolidated elections for local government bodies.

Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting closes at 4:30 p.m. today. Registered voters can vote at the Kankakee County Clerk’s office, 189 E. Court St., Kankakee.

Recommended for you