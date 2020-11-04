Daily Journal

Note: These numbers represent the ballots cast by voters in Kankakee County only.

Representative 34th District

• Nicholas “Nick” Smith (D) 6,057

Recorder

• Laurel “Lori” Gadbois (D) 36,804

State’s attorney

• Jim Rowe (D) 38,168

Coroner

• Robert J. Gessner (R) 41,787

County Board District 1

• Roger Hess (R) 1,752

County Board District 3

• Todd Sirois (R) 1,689

County Board District 5

• Alice “Tinker” Parker (R) 1,897

County Board District 7

• John P. Fetherling (R) 1,852

County Board District 9

• Craig Long (R) 2,296

County Board District 11

• Carol Webber (R) 1,864

County Board District 13

• Jacob L. Collins (L) 669

County Board District 15

• Kimberly A. Hudson (D) 1,092

County Board District 17

• Steven J. Hunter (D) 848

County Board District 19

• Patricia A. Polk (D) 842

County Board District 21

• Larry A. Kerkstra (D) 1,094

County Board District 24

• Aaron Dunnill (R) 873

County Board District 27

• Kenneth Smith (R) 1,552

21st Judicial Circuit Judge

To fill vacancy of the Hon. Michael J. Kick

• Lindsay Parkhurst (R) 40,325

Judge retention

Shall Mary W. McDade be retained in office as Judge of the Supreme Court, Third Judicial District?

Yes: 77.15%

No: 22.85%

Shall Adrienne Wakat Albrecht be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court, 21st Judicial Court?

Yes: 77.65%

No: 22.35%

Referendum

Momence Community Unit School District No. 1

Shall the members of the Board of Education of Momence Community Unit School District No. 1, Kankakee County, Illinois, be elected at large and without restriction by area of residence within the school district?

Yes: 1,745

No: 1,012

