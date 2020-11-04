Note: These numbers represent the ballots cast by voters in Kankakee County only.
Representative 34th District
• Nicholas “Nick” Smith (D) 6,057
Recorder
• Laurel “Lori” Gadbois (D) 36,804
State’s attorney
• Jim Rowe (D) 38,168
Coroner
• Robert J. Gessner (R) 41,787
County Board District 1
• Roger Hess (R) 1,752
County Board District 3
• Todd Sirois (R) 1,689
County Board District 5
• Alice “Tinker” Parker (R) 1,897
County Board District 7
• John P. Fetherling (R) 1,852
County Board District 9
• Craig Long (R) 2,296
County Board District 11
• Carol Webber (R) 1,864
County Board District 13
• Jacob L. Collins (L) 669
County Board District 15
• Kimberly A. Hudson (D) 1,092
County Board District 17
• Steven J. Hunter (D) 848
County Board District 19
• Patricia A. Polk (D) 842
County Board District 21
• Larry A. Kerkstra (D) 1,094
County Board District 24
• Aaron Dunnill (R) 873
County Board District 27
• Kenneth Smith (R) 1,552
21st Judicial Circuit Judge
To fill vacancy of the Hon. Michael J. Kick
• Lindsay Parkhurst (R) 40,325
Judge retention
Shall Mary W. McDade be retained in office as Judge of the Supreme Court, Third Judicial District?
Yes: 77.15%
No: 22.85%
Shall Adrienne Wakat Albrecht be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court, 21st Judicial Court?
Yes: 77.65%
No: 22.35%
Referendum
Momence Community Unit School District No. 1
Shall the members of the Board of Education of Momence Community Unit School District No. 1, Kankakee County, Illinois, be elected at large and without restriction by area of residence within the school district?
Yes: 1,745
No: 1,012
