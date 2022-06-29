Democratic candidate for the Illinois House of Representatives’ 79th district Robert Ellington-Snipes participates in the NAACP candidates forum Tuesday, May 17 at the Kankakee Public Library. Snipes and fellow Democratic candidate Erin Slone are competing for votes in the June 28 primary election to take on Haas in the November general election.
KANKAKEE — The battle to represent the 79th House District in Springfield will pit Republican incumbent Jackie Haas against Democratic newcomer Erin Slone in November.
Slone, of Park Forest in Cook County, easily defeated Kankakee County Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes by collecting approximately 65 percent of the votes cast in portions of Kankakee, Grundy, Will and Cook counties.
Ellington-Snipes, of Kankakee, failed to gain the majority of votes in any of the counties. In Kankakee County, he was defeated by a 63-37 percent margin.
Haas, of Bourbonnais, a first-term state rep, was unopposed in the Republican primary.
Slone, 42, will likely take a day to rest, but will be back to campaigning after that as Nov. 8 is just over four months away in the short window in Illinois between the 2022 primary and the general election.
Concerning the primary win, Slone was surprised by the margin of victory.
“I thought it would be a bit of an underdog,” she said. “I sent a lot of mail that hit the mailboxes.”
She said she believes she now has momentum that can carry her campaign forward.
“This is a short window. We can carry this momentum now. The primary race was good practice. I’m looking at participating in more forums and engaging with the voters. I am very confident in our strategy.”
Slone said it is now “go” time in the campaign.
As she criss-crosses the district many times during these next months, she will be knocking on many, many doors bringing her message to the people.
She said the campaign will examine the voting record of Haas as well as bringing new ideas to residents.
“Voters are looking for solutions. They want to know what are we going to do to try to fix people’s everyday lives. People are not looking for the status quo,” she said. “People want to see progress, see change.”
Regarding his campaign which came up sort, Ellington-Snipes said he could not overcome the influence of Slone’s Cook County support.
He said while he wishes Slone well, he has concerns regarding Cook County’s influence on decision making for residents in Kankakee and Will counties.
“I will be interested in hearing her position for the southland. I look forward to hearing her vision for this region.”
Ellington-Snipes also ran to retain his Kankakee County Board seat. He was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
