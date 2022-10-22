Associate Judge Scott Sliwinski and independent candidate Kenneth E. Wright are running for the open circuit judge spot in the 21st Judicial Circuit in the Nov. 8 general election.

The judgeship was left vacant by the retirement of Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer.

Prior to being elected an associate judge by the circuit judges in January 2019, Sliwinski was an attorney in Kankakee County. He is running as a Republican.

