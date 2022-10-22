Associate Judge Scott Sliwinski and independent candidate Kenneth E. Wright are running for the open circuit judge spot in the 21st Judicial Circuit in the Nov. 8 general election.
The judgeship was left vacant by the retirement of Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer.
Prior to being elected an associate judge by the circuit judges in January 2019, Sliwinski was an attorney in Kankakee County. He is running as a Republican.
This is Wright’s second attempt at running for an open circuit judge seat.
Wright, a Kankakee attorney, was defeated by Circuit Judge William Dickenson in the November 2020 general election.
A request for information was emailed to each candidate.
Scott Sliwinski
Age: 62
Personal: I live in Bourbonnais with my wife of 38 years, Cindy.
Education: I obtained my Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Governors State University in 1998, graduating with honors. I attended The John Marshall School of Law in Chicago and received my Juris Doctor degree in 2003, graduating Cum Laude and elected to The Order Of John Marshall. I am a longtime member of the Kankakee Bar Association and the Illinois State Bar Association.
What makes you the best candidate?
I have been an Associate Judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit since January of 2019. In that time I have presided over thousands of cases. Those cases consist of many different areas of law including, Orders of Protection, Juvenile matters, Drug Court, Veterans Court, Mental Health and Family Law.
I also serve on the Special Illinois Supreme Court Advisory Committee for Justice and Mental Health Planning, which is instrumental in providing guidance to the Judiciary regarding specialty courts and mental health issues.
In April of 2019 I received a qualified rating of 96.88% in the ISBA Judicial poll.
Prior to being appointed to the bench I practiced law in Kankakee and Iroquois counties for 16 years. My practice was primarily focused on family law and criminal defense with an emphasis on litigation.
My 3 ½ years of experience as a judge as well as my 16 years as a trial attorney make me the best candidate for the vacancy of retiring Judge Michael D. Kramer.
Being a judge requires much more than legal knowledge and a law degree.
Every day I have a wide range of individuals appearing in my courtroom seeking a fair and just resolution to their legal matter. Many are unrepresented and unfamiliar with the workings of the legal system.
I apply the law in a compassionate and patient manner so that all litigants have the opportunity to be heard and are treated fairly.
Along with the application of law, courtroom management is an important aspect of being a judge.
Our court calendars are extremely busy. Courts now have both in-person and virtual participation by attorneys and parties.
I use my experience and skills to efficiently manage the court docket to be respectful of the time expended by litigants and attorneys.
Our community is best served by having the most experienced and skilled judges possible. I am clearly the best candidate to fill the vacancy of the Honorable Michael D. Kramer.
Kenneth E. Wright
Age: 49
Occupation: Attorney
Education: Proud public schools graduate; seven varsity letter athlete at Kankakee High School (1991); athlete at Western Illinois (1995); Bachelors in Philosophy. Northern Illinois College of Law (1998)
Personal: My wife of 12 years is a self made, HBCU grad with honors, Veteran Administration (VA) trained eye doctor for more than 15 years. We both are the only professionals in our family’s histories. Loving father of two and a miniature schnauzer. Diehard Bears Fan.
I’m always inspired by all people, young and no longer young, who serve for the betterment of others, recognizing that we are stronger together than we are apart.
For nearly 22 years I have been representing essential employees, single moms, union workers, farmers, fathers, military vets, in courtrooms all around the state of Illinois. I’ve successfully tried cases in every courtroom in our courthouse.
What makes you the best candidate?
1. Only if I’m elected judge will our county maintain a 10-judge courthouse. Otherwise we will go from 10 judges to nine in our courthouse. This fact was stated by Chief Judge Tom Cunnington in the County Board Criminal Safety Committee meeting on Oct. 12, 2022. This is due to the low 2020 census returns. If I’m elected my opponent will still retain his current judicial position and our county will hold on to all 10 seats.
With a critical component of the SAFE-T Act coming into effect in 10 weeks, the uncertainty of how no cash bail will impact the safety of our neighborhoods and streets, we cannot afford to lose 10% of our judicial staff. This will create tension on our legal system; backlogging our court calls and causing delays to the administration of justice — all of which can pose an increased threat to public safety. Only judges can resolve cases. Only a Vote for Kenneth Wright will save that seat for the people of Kankakee County.
2. My independent campaign keeps politics off the bench, giving the people the same non-partisan option for our judicial system as they have overwhelmingly chosen to run their villages, school board, townships and municipalities. Thanks to the nearly 3,000 voters who signed my petition and chose not to contribute to the partisan politics that divide our country.
3. Because I’ve tried cases in every courtroom in the building for decades, I see the link between the cases on the first floor and the defendants on the second and third floors. When I’m hired for a first floor family/divorce case, I’m always representing a father. When I represent a defendant on a third floor case I’m always hired by a mom. Dads are nowhere around.
Our courts have historically divided fathers from their children’s lives and the consequences are showing up often in misguided young souls. Even our veterans who serve our country return home to broken relationships and receive eight parenting days per month. We need heroes in the house, too.
Illinois law states that maximum time with each parent is presumed to be in the best interest of the child. We hold all parents accountable financially, assuring they won’t be burdensome on the system, but we don’t hold them accountable to be parents by giving them the time to be their kids’ role models.
These young people need guidance, structure, work ethic, respect for self and life. We have to recognize that without that structure many will become unguided, disrespectful threats to society who spend their time glorifying and worshiping entertainers, athletes and famous people on the internet. This too burdens the system, often in the form of safety problems, substance abuse problems and no appreciation for community.
That’s why when I’m judge, fit parents will get 50-50 parenting time with their kids from day one. An involved parent is a loving parent. My campaign will focus on family, safety and treatment. For the next 20 years our courthouse will remain an ally for mental health and substance abuse treatment programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.