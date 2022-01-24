KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Associate Judge Scott Sliwinski has announced he will run for circuit judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit in the Republican primary in June.
The 61-year-old Sliwinski will be running for the vacant judgeship brought about by the retirement of current Circuit Judge Michael Kramer. His retirement is effective Nov. 2, 2022.
Kramer, who was elected an associate judge in 2002, has been a circuit judge since being elected in 2016.
The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts posted the 21st Judicial Circuit vacancy earlier this week.
“Judge Kramer has served our community for almost 20 years with distinction,” Sliwinski said in a release.
As chairman of the Conference of Chief Circuit Judges, Kramer has been a statewide leader “during these most challenging times for our judiciary,” Sliwinski said.
“I have had the privilege of serving as an associate judge for the last three years presiding over family law, domestic violence and mental health cases,” he said.
He also assists in Veterans Court and Drug Court.
“I believe my judicial experience would be a valuable asset as a Circuit judge,” he continued. “All of our judges, both circuit and associate, work to administer justice with fairness and compassion every day.”
He added that circuit judges are also tasked with enacting policies and procedures for the smooth operation of the judicial circuit, and the election of associate judges.
Sliwinski was sworn in as an associate judge in January 2019 and was admitted to the Illinois Bar Association in 2003. He focused on family, criminal and general litigation.
He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1998 from Governors State University. He was awarded his juris doctor in 2003 from the John Marshall Law School in Chicago.
Sliwinski and his wife, Cindy, have two children.
The primary election will be June 28 and the general election is set for Nov. 8. The 21st Judicial Circuit includes all of Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
