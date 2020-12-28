BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said there are several programs and plans he wants to see through. That’s why he is running for a fourth four-year term in the April 6, 2021, municipal election.
Schore is unopposed for the first time since running for his first term after replacing the late Robert “Bob” Latham.
Schore has been mayor for 13 years. Prior to that, he served 11 years as a trustee.
“There are a lot of things going on in the village. I want to see projects go through to fruition,” Schore said.
Among those projects is the proposed Community Campus Plan that would reshape the area around the village’s community building to be used year round.
The Bourbonnais Parkway area is another project Schore sees developing.
The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s 1837 Log Schoolhouse Restoration Project is another Schore wants to see become a reality.
This year, the village has donated $12,338 to the project. The funds coming from the village’s proceeds from the Chocolate Tour it co-hosts with the Bourbonnais Township Park District and two sales for items used when the Chicago Bears held summer training camp at Olivet Nazarene University.
Schore is a member of the Bourbonnais Citizens Party.
Joining Schore on the Bourbonnais Citizens Party ticket are current village clerk Brian Simuer and incumbent village trustees Bruce Greenlee, Rick Fischer and Angie Serafini.
Republican candidate Ryan Krusinger is running for one of the three trustee spots.
Simeur said no primary is needed in February 2021 in the village of Bourbonnais because no more than the maximum number (one for mayor, one for clerk and 3 for trustee) has filed as an establish party candidate for any of the three positions up for election.
“We have a very good board and I’d like to keep that going,” Schore said. “I am going to campaign hard for them.”
Schore said the current board works hard being financially responsible for the residents of the village.
“We work for them,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!