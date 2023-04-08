Kankakee School 111 Forum (copy)

Kankakee School District 111 held a school board candidate forum March 16 at the Kankakee Library. The forum was hosted by the Kankakee County branch of the NAACP.

 Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein

Tuesday’s consolidated election brought changes for some local school boards.

In Kankakee School District 111, 18-year board member Barbara Wells was ousted, and first-time candidate Suzanna Berrones earned a four-year term. Meanwhile, incumbents Chris Bohlen and Deb Johnston kept their seats.

Challenges were settled in other districts as well, while some had uncontested races.

