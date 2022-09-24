KANKAKEE — While most legislators are in agreement there is room for reform within the state’s criminal justice system, there is disagreement regarding the alterations offered by the so-called SAFE-T Act.

And at this week’s state candidate’s forum at the Kankakee Public Library, the SAFE-T Act once again took center stage as State Sen. Patrick Joyce, State Rep. Jackie Haas and state rep. candidate Erin Slone spoke on the controversial legislation.

Haas, the first-term representative from Bourbonnais, simply labeled the bill which is to take effect Jan. 1 as “written fairly poorly.”

