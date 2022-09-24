Democratic State Sen. Patrick Joyce, of Essex, discussed his plans for a second term representing the 40th district on Tuesday during the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP's event hosted in conjunction with the Kankakee Public Library. Republican challenger Phil Nagel, of Braidwood, was not in attendance for the debate.
KANKAKEE — While most legislators are in agreement there is room for reform within the state’s criminal justice system, there is disagreement regarding the alterations offered by the so-called SAFE-T Act.
And at this week’s state candidate’s forum at the Kankakee Public Library, the SAFE-T Act once again took center stage as State Sen. Patrick Joyce, State Rep. Jackie Haas and state rep. candidate Erin Slone spoke on the controversial legislation.
Haas, the first-term representative from Bourbonnais, simply labeled the bill which is to take effect Jan. 1 as “written fairly poorly.”
Locally, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow, have filed suit against the state in an effort to block the legislation from taking effect Jan. 1.
Rowe went so far as to label the 850-page bill unconstitutional.
Haas voted against the legislation. Slone, the Democratic candidate from Park Forest seeking to unseat Haas, on the other hand believes it is an important document and it has helped foster a “much-needed” conversation regarding long-overdue reforms.
Haas said she does not currently support the “lengthy and complicated bill.” She noted there are some good things, such as body cams, saying that “provides protection on both sides.”
“Some of the negative things from this bill, [it] was really rushed through the general assembly. And there are a lot of new loopholes and negative ramifications from that,” she said.
“It was written fairly poorly. There’s a lot of inconsistencies which often lead to the disproportionate results in enforcement of the bill. And that’s where we’re struggling with where it’s at and how it will be enforced.
“Come Jan. 1, the Supreme Court Task Force is struggling with how to implement it because of this.”
Slone said, “We need to build a justice system that works for everyone equally and unfairly — regardless of your race, your gender, or your access to wealth — the SAFE-T Act began the much-needed conversation about criminal justice reform.”
“That’s not a conversation that’s had with others of my peers. We need a system where you don’t have to have the talk. So, was the SAFE-T Act perfect? Absolutely not. But the status quo of what existed before ... we can’t go back to that,” Slone said, agreeing with Haas about the aforementioned inconsistencies.
Slone said fixing these inconsistencies is something that can be tackled in the trailer bill, and that all agencies need to work together to make it effective.
Haas said she is aware of trailer bill discussions and “what that will exactly entail, I’m frankly not 100% certain.”
“The work groups that have been developed to address these are partisan work groups, so our caucus has not been involved in those,” Haas said, noting that discussions have involved the issues of cash bail and speedy trials.
Slone said she was “quite concerned” that Haas’ caucus had not been involved.
“There’s no way we can make any real progress unless there is involvement from everyone,” Slone said.
Haas said she “appreciate[s] that feedback.”
“The major flaw with the original bill is it was one-sided,” Haas said.
“As recent as today, our caucus wasn’t involved and it needs to be,” she continued. “Collaboration, communication is one thing that’s significantly lacking in a lot of our legislation. And that’s why I keep going back to what we’re doing here locally in our community — we have some fabulous bipartisan relationships and communication, and it involves all of the parties that are involved.”
JOYCE CONCERNS
Joyce, whose 40th District opponent for the state senate, Phil Nagel, of Braidwood, was not in attendance for the debate, made it clear the SAFE-T Act is in need of alterations. Like Haas, he voted against the bill.
“The bill has a lot of good merits [including use of body cams] and it also has some real problems,” Joyce said, noting that he has having conversations with sheriff’s offices and state’s attorneys’ offices to continue understanding what’s needed in the bill before it’s to be signed on Jan. 1.
He said some counties in the state are doing things right, while other “are doing things the wrong way.”
“A lot of what we do in Kankakee County are models of what we should be doing across the state. I know that our county, with the sheriff, the state’s attorney and the NAACP, [they] do reviews on who’s in prison and if they shouldn’t be there because they did something that they needed to do for their family. And, if they’re not a danger, [they’re released]. It’s kind of what some of the SAFE-T Act is doing,” he said.
“So there’s some good in what’s going on, but holding people accountable and getting the dangerous people off the street — that act is not going to change that dangerous people are dangerous people.”
He said a lot of the focus is correcting “misinformation.” Regarding law enforcement, he said, “What we need is transparency.”
