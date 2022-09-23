NAACP debates

Candidates for the 79th district Republican incumbent Jackie Haas, left, of Bourbonnais, and Democratic challenger Erin Slone, of Park Forest, debate Tuesday during the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP's event hosted in conjunction with the Kankakee Public Library. The upcoming election is Nov. 8.

 Daily Journa/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — During a debate held Tuesday night at the Kankakee Public Library and hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP, the topic of reproductive rights and abortion access after the overturn of Roe v. Wade was discussed by candidates for the 79th District — Republican incumbent Jackie Haas, of Bourbonnais, and Democratic challenger Erin Slone, of Park Forest.

The question, posed as "How will you ensure health care in Illinois remains as decisions?" was answered first by Slone.

"We cannot know all of the reasons that the many personal and medical circumstances behind someone's decision to terminate a pregnancy," said Slone, saying every situation is different.

