Pritzker Face the Nation

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker appears Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation.”

 CBS

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker again denies he’s aiming to leave office for a role in the White House.

Time and again, Pritzker has had to swat down assertions he’s aiming to vye for the Democratic presidential nomination for the 2024 election. On CBS Sunday, Pritzker reacted to The New York Times’ recent headline that he’s keeping his options open as a possible fall-back candidate for the Democrats if Biden doesn’t run.

“I’m supporting Joe Biden, he’s running for reelection and he’s going to get reelected,” Pritzker said. “I’m just happy that people think of me in that way, that’s certainly very flattering, but I intend to serve out my term as governor of Illinois.”

