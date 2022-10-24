Momence Community High School

In the current system, at least one member elected to the Momence School Board must be from a fractional township within the district.

 Daily Journal/ Stephanie Markham

MOMENCE — If you’re looking for an example of how one person’s vote matters, look no further than Momence.

A referendum that aims to relax residency requirements for Momence School Board members will return to the ballot this November.

The measure failed by narrow margins the past couple of times it came before voters, falling five votes short of passing in April 2021 and two votes short in November 2020.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

