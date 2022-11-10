Momence Community High School

In the current system, at least one member elected to the Momence School Board must be from a fractional township within the district.

MOMENCE — A referendum that would have allowed Momence School Board members to be elected at-large and without residency restrictions failed in Tuesday’s general election.

While most of the overall votes favored the referendum, there were not enough “yes” votes to push the total over the threshold of a two-thirds majority.

A total of 1,205 people voted in favor of the referendum, representing about 60.77% of the 1,983 overall votes. A two-thirds majority requires roughly 66.67%.

