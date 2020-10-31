KANKAKEE — Election Day is three days away.
Early indications are that Kankakee County voters will eclipse the 73.7 percent turnout for the 2016 election that saw Donald Trump defeat Hillary Rodham Clinton.
That race alone brought 47,785 of the 64,829 registered voters in the county to the ballot box.
As for this 2020 election, early voting, whether by mail or in person, was utilized by 25 percent of 67,400 registered voters as of Oct. 27.
Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said he would not be surprised if 30 and 33 percent of the county’s registered voters cast their ballots prior to Tuesday’s general election.
He pointed to satellite voting that occurred at Bourbonnais Municipal Center on Oct. 28 as an example. In the first 75 minutes the site was opened, 99 ballots had been cast.
High volume voter turnout is just one aspect of the 2020 race that makes this unique.
One thing is certain, no matter which way you voted, “Once your ballot is cast, they are done voting,” Hendrickson said.
The ability to change one’s vote was on the minds of many, according to data from Google. Headlines buzzed across the country the day following the second presidential debate about voters flocking to the search engine giant to see if changing their vote was a possibility. While it may be possible in some states, it’s not in Illinois.
The winner is …
There is a strong possibility the nation will not know the outcome of the presidential election for a few days. That’s because not all states count early in-person votes and mail-in ballots the same.
For Illinois, mail-in ballots are counted when they arrive at the clerk’s office.
Hendrickson said three judges, including one each from the Republican and Democratic parties, compare signatures of the voters.
If a person forgot to sign the ballot for verification, they are mailed an affidavit to certify it is their ballot and mail back to the clerk’s office.
Hendrickson said if that is not received by Nov. 17, that ballot will not be counted.
There were 21,033 requests for a mail-in ballot in Kankakee County as of Oct. 28. Of those, 123 of the returned mail-in ballots have been questioned. There are still 2,900 mail-in ballots that have not been returned.
Those ballots may delay declaring a winner in a race, Hendrickson said.
“In local races, if Candidate A has a 4,000-vote lead over Candidate B, we would declare a winner. But if it is a margin of 1,000 votes and we have [2,900] mail-in ballots still out, we will wait.”
If a person who requested a mail-in ballot changes their mind and wants to vote the day of the election, they must bring in their mail-in ballot and give it to election judges to be destroyed.
If you lost it or forgot it, Hendrickson said you will be able to cast a provincial ballot, which will be counted the day after the election.
Getting results
After the polls close at 7 p.m., election officials are allowed to count in-person voting ballots.
Hendrickson said the first results election night watchers will see — likely posted between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. — will be the mail-in and in-person early ballots.
Then it is a matter of waiting for poll workers to arrive with the ballots cast at each precinct in the county on Election Day.
Before they leave the precinct, Hendrickson said election workers at each polling place have to tabulate and validate write-in candidates.
This year in Kankakee County, there are write-in candidates in three races: President, U.S. Senate and Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds, Hendrickson said.
For those feeling the presidential race will not be decided on Tuesday night or Wednesday, Hendrickson has this advice: “I would ask people to lower their expectations. We could have a winner but there is no reason to be upset or mad. Let the election officials do the job to certify votes accurately and efficiently as possible.”
