Here's where you can find continual updates on local races from the Nov. 8 general election as votes are tallied. Check back often.
View vote totals here at the county clerk's website.
All results remain unofficial until officially certified.
7 p.m.: Election Day voting has been underway since 6 a.m. this morning. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
In Kankakee County, voters turned out to cast ballots for local offices as well as for candidates for Illinois governor, attorney general, supreme court judges and more.
As of Monday in Kankakee County, a total of 5,169 individuals voted early in-person, and a total of 3,324 ballots were cast by mail (this includes those who permanently vote by mail and those who chose to vote by mail solely for this election).
As of Monday in Iroquois County, a total of 735 individuals voted early in-person, and a total of 1,051 ballots were cast by mail (this includes those who permanently vote by mail and those who chose to vote by mail solely for this election).
Early voting began Sept. 29 in Illinois.
In the June 28 primary election, Kankakee County voter turnout reached 18.25% and Republican Party ballots outnumbered Democratic votes by nearly a 3-1 margin, according to the Kankakee County Clerk’s office.
Local races of interest in this election include the 40th District race for state Senate between Democratic incumbent Patrick Joyce and Republican challenger Philip Nagel, the 79th Illinois House District race between Republican incumbent Jackie Haas and Democratic opponent Erin Slone, six county board races, Illinois Supreme Court and 21st Circuit Court seats, and local referenda in Kankakee, Bourbonnais and Momence.
Six of 28 Kankakee County Board seats are contested in Districts 5, 8, 10, 12, 26 and 27, with board chairman Andy Wheeler facing a challenge from William “Woody” Umphrey in District 26.
Republican incumbents for county leadership positions are running unopposed, including County Clerk Dan Hendrickson, Treasurer Nick Africano, Sheriff Mike Downey and Frank Petkunas, regional superintendent of schools for Iroquois and Kankakee counties.
•••
