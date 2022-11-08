Election Day polling places

A sign directs voters to the Bourbonnais Municipal Building on Tuesday during the midterm election day.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Here's where you can find continual updates on local races from the Nov. 8 general election as votes are tallied. Check back often.

View vote totals here at the county clerk's website.

All results remain unofficial until officially certified.

Recommended for you