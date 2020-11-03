Here's where you'll find continual updates on local, state and national races tonight as votes are tallied for the 2020 General Election. Check back often.
The latest at 2:20 p.m.: Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes
Voters marked the end of a fraught U.S. election season at the polls Tuesday, casting the last of what will likely be a record number of ballots in the midst of a global pandemic that upended long-established election procedures, prompted an unprecedented surge in mail ballots and triggered hundreds of lawsuits.
No major problems were reported, and fears of large-scale voter intimidation or harassment had not materialized by midday.
The latest at 2 p.m.: Delays nearing a certainty now
The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to keep four polling places open longer because they opened late, which is expected to delay statewide reporting of results.
The latest at 1 p.m.: Voters turn out in droves
Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson says 15,000 ballots had been cast as of noon today in the county. Says he believes there's a good chance voter turnout will top 80 percent of registered voters.
With 15,399 early voters and 8,588 mail-in ballots, a total of 23,987 ballots have been cast in the election. That number is nearly double the 2016 election.
On Monday, Hendrickson said, 739 peopled voted at the clerk's office.
