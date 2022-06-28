Here's where you'll find continual updates on local races in the June 28 Illinois primary election tonight as votes are tallied. Check back often.
All results remain unofficial until officially certified.
10:35 p.m.
Unofficial vote totals are in for Kankakee County's precincts, according to the Kankakee County Clerk's office. See the list below for contested area races.
10:15 p.m.
79th State Rep. Democratic candidate Erin Slone of southern Cook County easily defeated Kankakee County Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes in the party primary. Slone collected some 65 percent of the vote in the districts four counties and will face Republican State Rep. Jackie Haas in November.
9:45 p.m.
Chad Scanlon is the projected primary winner for the Republican nomination in the Kankakee County Board's 12th District. He will face Democrat Araceli Sharper in the general election.
9:35 p.m.
According to preliminary vote totals, the Limestone Township Library District tax referendum has been voted down with 537 against, 222 in favor. Vote counts still need to be finalized and certified.
Voter turnout is currently at 8,574 people out of 64,445 local registered voters, or 13.3% percent.
9:25 p.m.
Statewide and in Kankakee County, the frontrunner for the Democratic candidate for Secretary of State is Alexi Giannoulias. He has so far received 1,141 votes in Kankakee County, almost double the next contender, Anna Valencia, with 644.
9:10 p.m.
51 of 59 precincts are now partially reported.
9:05 p.m.
State Sen. Darren Bailey has been called as the Republican candidate for Illinois governor and will take on Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
With 4,330 votes, he is currently totaled to have received over 3,000 votes or more than every other Republican candidate in Kankakee County. Next closest is Jesse Sullivan with 957 votes.
9:00 p.m.
45 of 59 districts are now partially reported, or 76.27% of the total.
8:55 p.m.
There are currently 38 of 59 districts partially tallied, or 64.41% of the total.
8:35 p.m.
8:20 p.m.
With 12 out of 59 districts partially counted, the first preliminary voting totals are in.
Frontrunners are bolded.
Kankakee County Board contested races
Republican County Board 10th District Member
- Karen Johnston: 131
- Chris S. Tholen: 191
Republican County Board 12th District Member
- Raymond Van Gilder: 200
- Chad Scanlon: 344
Republican County Board 20th District Member
- Jeffery Ashcraft: 142
- Erik Rayman: 100
79th District
Democratic State Representative 79th District
- Robert S. Ellington-Snipes: 794
- Erin Slone: 1,278
Republican State Representative 79th District
- Jackie Haas
1st District
Republican Congressional 1st District Representative
- Eric Carlson: 1,038
- Philanise White: 126
- Geno Young: 244
- Jeffery T. Regnier: 1,232
Democratic Congressional 1st District Representative
- Chris Butler: 113
- Pat Dowell : 85
- Jahmal Cole: 40
- Jonathan L. Jackson: 120
- Michael A. Thompson Jr. : 31
- Karin Norington-Reaves: 134
- Marcus Lewis: 13
- Cassandra Goodrum: 54
- Jacqueline 'Jacqui' Collins: 156
- Terre Laying Rosner: 20
- Robert A. Palmer: 26
- Kirby Birgans: 7
- Steven DeJoie: 7
- Nykea Pippion McGriff: 17
- Ameena Matthews: 18
- Charise A. Williams: 23
- Jonathan T. Swain: 48
Democratic Congressional 1st District State Central Committeeman
- Marcus C. Evans, Jr.: 221
- Bobby L. Rush: 391
- Anthony Hargrove: 203
- Lamont J. Robinson: 77
2nd District
Republican Congressional 2nd District Representative
- Shane Cultra: 1,250
- Ashley Ramos: 1,472
- Thomas Lynch: 1,986
Democratic Congressional 2nd District Representative
- Robin Kelly
Democratic Congressional 2nd District State Central Committeeman
- William 'Will' Davis: 1,434
- Adam Shorter: 507
29th District
Democratic State Representative 29th District
- Thaddeus Jones: 230
- Monet S. Wilson: 136
No Republican candidates.
40th District
Republican State Senate 40th District
- Philip Nagel: 3,781
- Krystyna Vela: 961
