Here's where you'll find continual updates on local races in the consolidated election tonight as votes are tallied. Check back often.
All results remain unofficial until officially certified.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 8:27 pm
8:35 p.m.
In Kankakee Valley Park District's commissioner race, James Frey is leading Joseph Mantarian with 69.45% of the vote compared to Mantarian's 30.55%.
In the Kankakee School Board race between four candidates for three seats, current board member Christopher W. Bohlen is in the lead with 29.24% of the total, followed by current member Deb Johnston with 28.8% and newcomer Suzanna M. Berrones with 25.94%, with board president Barbara A. Wells trailing behind with 16.02%.
Forty-four out of 59 precincts are partially reporting.
8:25 p.m.
With 38 precincts partially reporting, 6th Ward incumbent Ald. Michael W. Cobb, Democrat, has an early lead over Republican challenger Nolan Bukowski, with Cobb gathering 68.53% (172) of votes and Bukowski 31.47% (79).
The Bourbonnais referendum is still close, but votes against it have pulled slightly ahead with 53% of the total.
The countywide mental health tax referendum has 1,166 votes in favor of the proposed one-quarter cent (.25%) sales tax and 2,266 against it, or one third in favor and two thirds against.
8:15 p.m.
With 22 precincts partially reporting, Kankakee 7th Ward incumbent Ald. Reginald Jones has an early lead in the ward's race, with 54% of the vote to Christine Williams' 46%. Less than 100 votes have been counted so far.
8 p.m.
With 15 out of 59 precincts partially reporting in the county, most counted votes have been against the proposed one-quarter cent (.25%) sales tax for mental health.
Currently, 67% are against adding the tax while 33% are in favor of it. That is 433 votes in favor, 865 against.
The Bourbonnais referendum to increase the sales tax and rebate the village's portion of property taxes for some homeowners is neck and neck.
There are 211 votes in favor of the increase, 216 against.
The Village of Bourbonnais is asking residents to increase its local sales tax by 1 percentage point, or one cent, going from its current 7.25% sales tax to 8.25% in its three business districts.
Outside of those business districts, the rate would increase from 6.25% to 7.25%.
If residents approve the referendum, funds collected would provide property tax rebates to single-family, owner-occupied homeowners on the municipal portion of their tax bill for at least 10 years.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. today.
