Tuesday’s municipal election drew just 17.9 percent of Kankakee County’s 70,011 registered voters.
Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said 12,561 voters cast ballots. In the 2017 municipal election, according to Hendrickson, 22.4 percent of 66,196 registered voters made it to the polls.
“This year, there were no contested races in Otto, Manteno, St. Anne and Rockville townships,” Hendrickson said as a possible reason for the lower turnout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.