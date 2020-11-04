Kankakee County Auditor Jake Lee overwhelmed his challenger in his quest to gain a second term.
Lee, a Republican completing his first term, easily outpaced Libertarian candidate Kyle Evans by more than a 3-1 margin, winning with 34,208 votes as compared to Evans’ total of 9,408.
By collecting just over 78 percent of the vote, Lee has earned a second, four-year as the county’s auditor.
“I base this victory on the fact that the voters have confidence on what we’ve done in these past four years,” Lee said just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Lee was opposed by first-time candidate Evans, who collected just over 21 percent of the vote.
Lee has had many battles with the GOP-controlled Kankakee County Board and what the duties of his office are and what role the auditor is to perform.
“I believe the people are saying we have elected Jake Lee and it doesn’t matter what the [county] administration thinks his role should be. They are saying ‘Let our auditor do what he was elected to do,’” Lee said. “The fight goes on.”
Evans, a first-time candidate, said he was pleased with his vote total even though it was far less than needed to even present a serious challenge to Lee.
“For me, this has been a good night,” Evans said. “This total continues to make the Libertarian Party a major party here in Kankakee County. This provides us the opportunity to get Libertarian ideas out there.”
Basically, the Libertarian Party is a philosophy of less government, less taxation.
“This is about making the county a better place to live. I’m very pleased. I was hoping for anywhere between 5 to 15 percent,” Evans said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!