WATSEKA — A third 21st District Circuit judgeship will be up for election in November 2020.
Iroquois County Circuit Judge James B. Kinser announced he will retire Aug. 2, 2020. He has served as a circuit judge since May 2016.
Kankakee County Circuit Judges Mike Kick and Clark Erickson have announced they are retiring as well in 2020. Chief Judge Mike Kramer said having multiple circuit judges retire seems to occur about every 20 years.
Kinser was an associate judge for 16 years before being appointed by the 21st Circuit judges to fill the vacancy left by the death of Associate Judge David Youck in 2005.
The 67-year-old Kinser said he is retiring for health reasons.
He plans to travel and read.
He has been married to his “lovely wife” Margaret for 42 years.
“I’ve worked with a lot of wonderful, hardworking people, from the lawyers and fellow judges, the clerks, court reporters, bailiffs, police officers,” Kinzer said.
“They make this job easier,” he said. “It has been a pleasure.”
Current Iroquois County Associate Judge Michael Sabol has announced that he will run to fill the vacancy in the March 2020 primary as a Republican.
“I am a former Iroquois County assistant state’s attorney, Iroquois County public defender, and was in private practice for several years with Elliott and McClure, which later became Godin, Denton and Elliott,” Sabol said in a release.
“While in private practice I represented clients in a variety of cases, including personal injury, criminal, probate, municipal law, family law and general civil litigation. While both a prosecutor and public defender I was involved in all aspects of criminal law, from juvenile cases to serious felony charges.”
Sabol has served as associate judge in Iroquois County since September 2016.
“I believe the best experience and training to be circuit judge is the experience gained as an associate judge,” he said.{div class=”subscriber-only”}“It will be difficult to fill the shoes of Judge Kinzer, as he has been an exceptional judge, but I am definitely ready for the challenge.”{/div} {div class=”subscriber-only”}Sabol lives in Watseka with his wife, Crissy, a juvenile probation officer, and his two daughters, Kate, a third-grader, and Alexis, a freshman at the University of Illinois.{/div}
