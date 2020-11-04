Daily Journal staff report
Democrat Robin Kelly easily won re-election to the U.S. House in Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District over Republican Theresa Raborn, though Kankakee County voters wanted the election to go another direction.
With 87% of the district’s votes counted at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Kelly had a dramatic lead with 76.8% of the vote. She carried 169,373 votes while Raborn collected 55,503 votes. But in Kankakee County, with all precincts counted, 57.64% of voters cast their ballots for Raborn.
Kelly was first elected to the seat in 2013. The district encompasses all of Kankakee County along with parts of Cook and Will counties. It includes the south suburbs of Chicago, extending into Will County. It also includes the city’s far southeast side.
