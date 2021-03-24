Candidates seeking a seat on the Kankakee School District 111 board race answered questions ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the presence of school resource officers in schools during a forum Tuesday hosted by the Kankakee County branch of the NAACP at the Kankakee Public Library. The forum is part of a series in the run-up to the April 6 election.
In the Kankakee school district, five candidates are vying for four seats. Three of the candidates are currently on the board: Mary L. Archie, Jess Gathing Jr. and Darrell Williams. Gathing has served on the board for eight years while Archie and Williams are seeking their second four-year terms.
Jamcye Cleggett and Tracy Verrett are running as first-time candidates, while current board member Angela Shea is not running for re-election. She ran in the Democratic Primary for mayor of Kankakee, losing to Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong.
Coming out of the pandemic where do you see the next year heading and how do you see it happening?
Mary L. Archie: “I see it as hopeful. I see it as exciting. I see us coming out knowing what we need to do. Things are not going to be the same ever again. We have to realize, face it and move forward. I see a glorious year coming up for our children, if we come together as one. We are going to handle this together.”
Jamyce Cleggett: “Not only is this a time of bridging the gap among community and family members, but also not looking at the student but the family holistically The integration of learning hybrid, being able to learn remote or in person does not only benefit the student but it should also build the capacity of our teachers and our school district to prepare them to go to the next level of how they integrate education as far as culturally, diversely and just on a whole other level.”
Jess Gathing Jr.: “Coming out of the pandemic, we have learned some things in the past year. Hybrid learning, in-person learning and a multiple of things of where our children can be.” Schools all over the country are adjusting to whether they want hybrid learning in their areas.
Tracy Verrett: “I think the next year will be difficult. I’ve said before you don’t have a blueprint for what to do in a pandemic. So it’s new for everybody. I do believe we have a little more information. We have put some things in place that can be utilized. We can make more adjustments. Do things better this time because we have more information.”
Darrell Williams: Sees more stability as we’ve weathered the pandemic. The administrators and teachers have worked hard in a difficult situation. The district was ahead of the game with its plan. “I do think going back to school like we had is not going to come back for a while. But I do think we have a nice handle on it. I do think we are capable of doing what is best for the students.
A debate is going on nationally about the presence of police officers in schools. Critics argue it criminalizes juvenile behavior and perpetuates the school-to-prison pipeline while proponents believe that it increases security and safety. What do you believe is the most appropriate for Kankakee?
Mary L. Archie: “First of all, you send your children to school and you want them to be safe and I feel the same way. I want the children to be safe. The district’s security personnel, as well as police if needed, can keep students safe. “They are both doing the same thing. We got to keep our students safe.”
Jamyce Cleggett: “Having a police officer in school is not a pipeline to prison. The missed education of our students is a direct pipeline to prison. As we see right now, it is not safe to go into grocery stores. It is not safe to be in your place of business. Officers in schools can build relationships with the youth and can have a direct impact in the school system. Officer can decrease fights by mediating differences between students to help build better relationships.
Jess Gathing Jr.: “At one time this district had police officers in the school and we kind of pumped the brakes on the police officer because to the ‘public’ it made it look like police were in the schools and it looked like you had problems. We told them we will call you if we need you in the school. Now I think we only have one officer. We pulled back and one used our own security.”
Tracy Verrett: She agreed with Cleggett that having police in schools does not mean there is a pipeline from school to prison. “I think school’s purpose is to teach. So if you have a police officer in school, I think it’s our job to teach students how to interact with them. I think it’s the job of the faculty and the police officers to teach or learn how to deal with students. This is a time to teach.”
Darrell Williams: “I think on one hand you do care about the safety of the children. But on the other hand, you have to understand the police and what their job is. Their job is to take care of a situation. Their job is not to handle politely when something goes down. We realized that and have our own security and also put counselors in the schools. It has made a difference. It has changed the mindset of our children and some of the parents of these students.”
Gun violence is on the rise. A case has come before the school board in which a first-grader brought a gun to school. What punishment would you support if you are friends with the family?
Mary L. Archie: “If a child brings a gun to school, that’s a no-no. The child had to get the gun from home. The parents had to know how the gun got in the house. I would go to my friend and say, ‘Why did this happen, how did this happen? I would vote how the board felt.”
Jamyce Cleggett: “The focus of the conversation is not only the student brought the gun to school, but also this student, this child is able to access this gun at home. So whether we’re afraid they brought the gun and shot someone in school or someone on the sidewalk, or a little brother, or a little sister, or a mom or dad, we need to focus on the family holistically. And we need to explain why this is a serious offense and we need to implement our policy for the safety of everyone, including that child.”
Jess Gathing Jr.: “In a case like this, and any case, some counseling would need to be done. Some help with the child’s family and the family itself. What is the punishment? How do you punish a first-grader who really didn’t know the true meaning of bringing a gun into school? I would not suggest punishment but counseling for the kid and of the parent(s).”
Tracy Verrett: “One of my questions would be what is going on at home? Not just what the student did because a situation like that, I don’t believe is just black and white. I’d be curious to know what kind of home life that student has and things like that. As a friend we cannot always know what is going on in our friend’s home. Regardless if it is my friend or not, I would like to get to the issue why the child feels he has to bring the gun to school. Is he being bullied? Is he afraid?”
Darrell Williams: “Whether it was my friend or not, bringing a gun to school is a serious situation. As a board, we have rules that we have to follow. I would figure out what is the best discipline for that child and we would go with that. Being a friend of mine, I would go to them and explain the situation and the severity of the situation, but the rules are the rules. We cannot let friends of ours dictate which rules we’re going to follow and which policies we’re going to follow. The best thing I can do is explain the options and this is what is going to happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.