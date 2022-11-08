Here's where you can find continual updates on local races from the Nov. 8 general election as votes are tallied. Check back often.
All results remain unofficial until officially certified.
More Daily Journal coverage of local election races can be found here, including full stories.
11:30 p.m.: The Associated Press has projected Democratic incumbent Rep. Robin Kelly as the winner of the U.S. House seat in Illinois' 2nd District over Republican challenger Thomas Lynch with 72% reporting.
11:25 p.m.: With 69% reporting, Mary K. O'Brien is ahead of Michael Burke in the Illinois Supreme Court's 3rd District by a thin margin, 51% to 49%.
Democrats are projected to maintain a majority on the court.
11:00 p.m.: With 64% reporting, Democratic U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly is leading in Illinois' 2nd District over Republican Thomas Lynch by a 69.3-30.7% margin.
10:35 p.m.: Democratic State Sen. Patrick Joyce wins re-election by defeating GOP candidate Philip Nagel by a 54-46% margin for the 40th Illinois Senate District.
State Rep. Jackie Haas, of Bourbonnais, overwhelms Democratic challenger Erin Slone, defeating her by a 67-33% margin in the 79th District.
10:30 p.m.: Voter turnout in Kankakee County is reported to be at 54.29%, much higher than the 18.25% seen in the primaries. That means that 35,563 ballots were cast out of 65,000 registered county voters.
10:15 p.m.: Scott N. Sliwinski will fill the vacancy on the 21st Circuit Court, defeating independent Kenneth Wright.
10:05 p.m.: In state office races, Republican candidates for state office won the majority of votes in Kankakee County, including Darren Bailey, Kathy Salvi, Thomas DeVore, Dan Brady, Shannon Teresi and Tom Demmer.
10:00 p.m.: Voters rejected the Bourbonnais referendum to increase municipal sales tax by 1% and the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District's referendum to increase the limiting rate.
However, in Momence, voters approved the previously-rejected referendum to elect school board members at large.
9:50 p.m.: State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, is leading in the race against Democrat Erin Slone. As of 9:15 p.m. at BrickStone Brewery, she declined to make a statement.
9:45 p.m.: According to county vote tallies, Kankakee County Board Republican incumbents Tinker Parker, District 5; Chris Tholen, District 10; Andy Wheeler, District 26, board chairman; and Kenneth Smith, District 27, will retain their seats.
Newcomer Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme, who ran for the board's open District 8 seat as a Republican against Democrat Ray Chamberlain, also won, as did Chad Scanlon in District 12.
Wheeler's race against Umphrey was close, with less than 100 votes of difference between them.
VOTE TOTALS:
9:35 p.m.: With 59 of 59 precincts fully reporting, here's how results stand in Kankakee County:
2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT FOR REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS
Thomas Lynch (R): 12,704
Robin Kelly (D): 9,033
40th LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT FOR STATE SENATOR
Philip Nagel (R): 10,742
Patrick J. Joyce (D): 11,125
79TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT FOR REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY
Jackie Haas (R): 14,548
Erin Slone (D): 7,240
COUNTY BOARD
DISTRICT 5
Jacob Carlile (L): 124
Tinker Parker (R): 1,120
James Frey (D): 403
There are three candidates vying for the District 5 seat, which includes parts of Bradley and rural areas east of Bradley.
DISTRICT 8
Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme (R): 777
Ray Chamberlain (D): 445
The district covers the eastern edge of Manteno and rural areas east of Manteno to 5000E Road, north to the county line and south to 6000N Road.
DISTRICT 10
Chris S. Tholen (R): 880
Marlene Aumiller (D): 483
District 10 includes parts of southwest Kankakee as well as Otto Township.
DISTRICT 12
Chad Scanlon (R): 1,474
Araceli Sharper (D): 356
The district covers parts of western Kankakee County, including Bonfield.
DISTRICT 26
Andrew Wheeler (R): 543
William “Woody” Umphrey (I): 451
The district encompasses parts of northern Bourbonnais, including some rural areas.
DISTRICT 27
Kenneth Smith (R): 693
Dondi Maricle (D): 519
District 27 is in the central and north portions of the village of Bourbonnais.
JUDICIAL
3RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR JUDGE OF THE SUPREME COURT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Thomas L. Kilbride)
Michael J. Burke (R): 19,065
Mary K. O'Brien (D): 14,563
3RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT (To fill the vacancy of Vicki Wright)
Liam Christopher Brennan (R): 20,889
Sonni Choi Williams (D): 11,987
FOR JUDGE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 21ST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT KANKAKEE COUNTY (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Michael D. Kramer)
Scott N. Sliwinski (R): 20,919
Kenneth Wright (I): 10,540
JUDICIAL RETENTION BALLOT FOR JUDICIAL CANDIDATES SEEKING RETENTION IN OFFICE
Shall Kathy Bradshaw Elliot be retained in office as judge of the circuit court twenty-first judicial circuit?
YES: 25,560
NO: 5,736
REFERENDA
CITY OF KANKAKEE PROPOSITION TO CEASE HOME RULE
Shall the City of Kankakee cease to be a home rule unit?
YES: 1,076
NO: 3,772
VILLAGE OF BOURBONNAIS PROPOSITION TO IMPOSE NON-HOME RULE TAX
"Shall the corporate authorities of the Village of Bourbonnais, be authorized to levy a Non-Home Rule Municipal Retailer's Occupation Tax, Non-Home Rule Municipal Service Occupation Tax and Non-Home Rule Municipal Use Tax (commonly referred to as "Municipal Sales Taxes") each at a rate of 1% in accordance with and subject to provisions of Sections 8-11-1.3, 8-11-1.4 and 8-11-1.5 of the Municipal Code (65 ILCS 5/8-11-1.3, 65 ILCS 5/8-11-1.4 and 65 ILCS 5/8-11-1.5) for expenditures on municipal operations, expenditures on public infrastructure, or property tax relief?"
YES: 1,795
NO: 3,412
BOURBONNAIS FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT PROPOSITION TO INCREASE THE LIMITING RATE
“Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, Kankakee County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to .3732% above the limiting rate for the purpose of fire protection and ambulance service for levy year 2021 and be equal to .8% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy years 2022 and 2023?"
YES: 2,878
NO: 4,054
PROPOSITION TO ELECT MOMENCE COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 BOARD MEMBERS AT LARGE
“Shall the members of the Board of Education of Momence Community Unit School District No. 1, Kankakee County, Illinois, be elected at large and without restriction by area of residence within the school district?"
YES: 1,200
NO: 776
•••
8:45 p.m.: Kankakee city officials gathered at the Rock Inn told the Daily Journal that according to early unofficial polling results, voters were in favor of keeping home rule by a 78 to 22% margin.
"Not often voters speak with such clarity," 2nd Ward Ald. Dave Baron said.
8:40 p.m.: Kankakee city officials told the Daily Journal that according to early unofficial polling results, more than 75% of voters were in favor of keeping home rule, with one polling place yet to be tabulated.
Some city officials have gathered at the Rock Inn on Court Street.
8:20 p.m.: 11 of 59 precincts are partially reported.
8 p.m.: Two of 59 local precincts have partially reported election results.
7:45 p.m.: Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson told the Daily Journal there have been no problems with polling places so far. The office is waiting for ballot boxes to come in from precincts across the area.
7:30 p.m.: No results have been reported yet in local precincts.
At BrickStone Brewery, Kankakee County Board chairman Andy Wheeler (R-District 26), and 79th Illinois House District Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, are gathered to await results, with other local party candidates to join.
7:20 p.m.: The Associated Press projected Gov. J.B. Pritzker won a second term in office, defeating Republican Darren Bailey. No official results are yet available.
AP also projected U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won against Republican Kathy Salvi. Results are not yet official.
7 p.m.: Election Day voting has been underway since 6 a.m. this morning. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
In Kankakee County, voters turned out to cast ballots for local offices as well as for candidates for Illinois governor, attorney general, supreme court judges and more.
As of Monday in Kankakee County, a total of 5,169 individuals voted early in-person, and a total of 3,324 ballots were cast by mail (this includes those who permanently vote by mail and those who chose to vote by mail solely for this election).
As of Monday in Iroquois County, a total of 735 individuals voted early in-person, and a total of 1,051 ballots were cast by mail (this includes those who permanently vote by mail and those who chose to vote by mail solely for this election).
Early voting began Sept. 29 in Illinois.
In the June 28 primary election, Kankakee County voter turnout reached 18.25% and Republican Party ballots outnumbered Democratic votes by nearly a 3-1 margin, according to the Kankakee County Clerk’s office.
Local races of interest in this election include the 40th District race for state Senate between Democratic incumbent Patrick Joyce and Republican challenger Philip Nagel, the 79th Illinois House District race between Republican incumbent Jackie Haas and Democratic opponent Erin Slone, six county board races, Illinois Supreme Court and 21st Circuit Court seats, and local referenda in Kankakee, Bourbonnais and Momence.
Six of 28 Kankakee County Board seats are contested in Districts 5, 8, 10, 12, 26 and 27, with board chairman Andy Wheeler facing a challenge from William “Woody” Umphrey in District 26.
Republican incumbents for county leadership positions are running unopposed, including County Clerk Dan Hendrickson, Treasurer Nick Africano, Sheriff Mike Downey and Frank Petkunas, regional superintendent of schools for Iroquois and Kankakee counties.
