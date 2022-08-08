Vote by mail

Vote by mail applications are available through the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office.

 Hans Pennink/AP photo

KANKAKEE COUNTY — Voters in Kankakee County will receive a postcard in early August explaining a new option for voting by mail.

According to Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson, “You may now apply to permanently be placed on vote-by-mail status.”

The postcard to voters will include an application to be permanently placed on this list, and an explanation of the new law that created the list. Those on the permanent vote-by-mail list will automatically receive a ballot in the mail 40 days in advance of any general, consolidated or primary election. When they receive the postcard, voters have four options related to the new permanent vote-by-mail list.

