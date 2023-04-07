Election Day - Kankakee

A resident walks past a Kankakee voting precinct Tuesday morning at the Kankakee Civic Center.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

By Taylor Leddin-McMaster & Jeff Bonty

With the trend of vote-by-mail increasing in popularity, ballots still are being processed for the April 4 consolidated election. Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said Thursday day-of voting was higher than the similar consolidated election in 2019.

The voter turnout this year was 13.5% compared to 12.83% in 2019. In both 2017 and 2021, turnout for the consolidated election was higher because of mayoral races: 22.47% and 17.97%, respectively.

