For president and vice president of the United States
Vote for one
Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence (Republican)
Joseph Biden, Kamala Harris (Democratic)
Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (Libertarian)
Howie Hawkins, Angela Walker (Green)
Gloria La Riva, Leonard Peltier (Party for Socialism and Liberation)
Brian Carroll, Amar Patel (American Solidarity Party)
For U.S. Senator
Vote for one
Mark C. Curran Jr. (Republican)
Richard J. Durbin (Democratic)
Danny Malouf (Libertarian)
Willie L. Wilson (Willie Wilson Party)
David F. Black (Green)
2nd Congressional district
Vote for one
Theresa J. Raborn (Republican)
Robin Kelly (Democratic)
State Sen. 40th District
Vote for one
Eric M. Wallace (Republican)
Patrick J. Joyce (Democratic)
Representative 34th District
Nicholas "Nick" Smith (Democratic)
Representative 79th District
Vote for one
Jackie Haas (Republican)
Charlene Eads (Democratic)
Circuit clerk
Vote for one
Sandra M. Cianci (Republican)
Dondi Maricle (Democratic)
Nicole Scott (Libertarian)
Recorder
Laurel "Lori" Gadbois (Democratic)
Auditor
Vote for one
Jacob M. "Jake" lee (Republican)
Kyle Evans libertarian
State's attorney
Jim Rowe (Democratic)
Coroner
Robert J. Gessner (Republican)
County Board District 1
Roger Hess (Republican)
County Board District 3
Todd Sirois (Republican)
County Board District 5
Alice “Tinker” Parker (Republican)
County Board District 7
John P. Fetherling (Republican)
County Board District 9
Craig Long (Republican)
County Board District 11
Carol Webber (Republican)
County Board District 13
Jacob L. Collins (Libertarian)
County Board District 15
Kimberly A. Hudson (Democratic)
County Board District 17
Steven J. Hunter (Democratic)
County Board District 19
Patricia A. Polk (Democratic)
County Board District 21
Larry A. Kerkstra (Democratic)
County Board District 23
Heather Bryan (Democratic)
Jim Byrne (Libertarian)
County Board District 24
Aaron Dunnill (Republican)
County Board District 25
Chad Miller (Republican)
Joe Turner (Democratic)
County Board District 27
Kenneth Smith (Republican)
21st Judicial Circuit Judge
To fill vacancy of the Hon. Clark Erickson
Vote for one
William S. Dickenson (Republican)
Kenneth Wright (Democratic)
21st Judicial Circuit Judge
To fill vacancy of the Hon. Michael J. Kick
Lindsay Parkhurst (Republican)
Judge retention
Shall each of the persons listed be retained in office as Judge of the Supreme Court, Third Judicial District?
Tom L. Kilbride
Shall each of the persons listed be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court, Third Judicial District?
Mary W. McDade
Shall each of the persons listed be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court, 21st Judicial Court?
Adrienne Wakat Albrecht
Referenda
Momence Community Unit School District No. 1
Shall the members of the Board of Education of Momence Community Unit School District No. 1, Kankakee County, Illinois, be elected at large and without restriction by area of residence within the school district?
Grant Park Fire Protection District
Proposition to increase the limiting rate of the Grant Park Fire Protection District: Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Grant Park Fire Protection District, Kankakee County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.35% above the limiting rate for the purpose of fire protection and ambulance service for levy year 2019 and be equal to 1.0367% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy years 2020 and 2021?
Limestone Fire Protection District
Proposition to increase the limiting rate of the Limestone Fire Protection District: Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Limestone Fire Protection District, Kankakee County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to .394% above the limiting rate for the purpose of fire protection and ambulance service for levy year 2019 and be equal to .98% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy years 2020 and 2021?
Bourbonnais Fire Protection District
Proposition to increase the limiting rate of the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District: Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, Kankakee County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to .4615% above the limiting rate for the purpose of fire protection and ambulance service for levy year 2019 and be equal to .9% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy years 2020 and 2021?
