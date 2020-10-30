Vote (polling place)
For president and vice president of the United States

Vote for one

Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence (Republican)

Joseph Biden, Kamala Harris (Democratic)

Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (Libertarian)

Howie Hawkins, Angela Walker (Green)

Gloria La Riva, Leonard Peltier (Party for Socialism and Liberation)

Brian Carroll, Amar Patel (American Solidarity Party)

For U.S. Senator

Vote for one

Mark C. Curran Jr. (Republican)

Richard J. Durbin (Democratic)

Danny Malouf (Libertarian)

Willie L. Wilson (Willie Wilson Party)

David F. Black (Green)

2nd Congressional district

Vote for one

Theresa J. Raborn (Republican)

Robin Kelly (Democratic)

State Sen. 40th District

Vote for one

Eric M. Wallace (Republican)

Patrick J. Joyce (Democratic)

Representative 34th District

Nicholas "Nick" Smith (Democratic)

Representative 79th District

Vote for one

Jackie Haas (Republican)

Charlene Eads (Democratic)

Circuit clerk

Vote for one

Sandra M. Cianci (Republican)

Dondi Maricle (Democratic)

Nicole Scott (Libertarian)

Recorder

Laurel "Lori" Gadbois (Democratic)

Auditor

Vote for one

Jacob M. "Jake" lee (Republican)

Kyle Evans libertarian

State's attorney

Jim Rowe (Democratic)

Coroner

Robert J. Gessner (Republican)

County Board District 1

Roger Hess (Republican)

County Board District 3

Todd Sirois (Republican)

County Board District 5

Alice “Tinker” Parker (Republican)

County Board District 7

John P. Fetherling (Republican)

County Board District 9

Craig Long (Republican)

County Board District 11

Carol Webber (Republican)

County Board District 13

Jacob L. Collins (Libertarian)

County Board District 15

Kimberly A. Hudson (Democratic)

County Board District 17

Steven J. Hunter (Democratic)

County Board District 19

Patricia A. Polk (Democratic)

County Board District 21

Larry A. Kerkstra (Democratic)

County Board District 23

Heather Bryan (Democratic)

Jim Byrne (Libertarian)

County Board District 24

Aaron Dunnill (Republican)

County Board District 25

Chad Miller (Republican)

Joe Turner (Democratic)

County Board District 27

Kenneth Smith (Republican)

21st Judicial Circuit Judge

To fill vacancy of the Hon. Clark Erickson

Vote for one

William S. Dickenson (Republican)

Kenneth Wright (Democratic)

21st Judicial Circuit Judge

To fill vacancy of the Hon. Michael J. Kick

Lindsay Parkhurst (Republican)

Judge retention

Shall each of the persons listed be retained in office as Judge of the Supreme Court, Third Judicial District?

Tom L. Kilbride

Shall each of the persons listed be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court, Third Judicial District?

Mary W. McDade

Shall each of the persons listed be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court, 21st Judicial Court?

Adrienne Wakat Albrecht

Referenda

Momence Community Unit School District No. 1

Shall the members of the Board of Education of Momence Community Unit School District No. 1, Kankakee County, Illinois, be elected at large and without restriction by area of residence within the school district?

Grant Park Fire Protection District

Proposition to increase the limiting rate of the Grant Park Fire Protection District: Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Grant Park Fire Protection District, Kankakee County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.35% above the limiting rate for the purpose of fire protection and ambulance service for levy year 2019 and be equal to 1.0367% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy years 2020 and 2021?

Limestone Fire Protection District

Proposition to increase the limiting rate of the Limestone Fire Protection District: Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Limestone Fire Protection District, Kankakee County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to .394% above the limiting rate for the purpose of fire protection and ambulance service for levy year 2019 and be equal to .98% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy years 2020 and 2021?

Bourbonnais Fire Protection District

Proposition to increase the limiting rate of the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District: Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, Kankakee County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to .4615% above the limiting rate for the purpose of fire protection and ambulance service for levy year 2019 and be equal to .9% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy years 2020 and 2021?

