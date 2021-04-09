Editor's note: The following are contested races in Kankakee County villages and townships not yet reported by the Daily Journal. For complete coverage of Tuesday's Consolidated Municipal Election in Kankakee County, visit daily-journal.com/news/elections.
Grant Park
Village President
Martin Roth 136
Jamie Hawkins 225
Bonfield
Village trustee
(Vote for 3)
Christine Papineau 61
Dorothy Powell 29
Mike Damptz 15
William Erickson Jr. 33
Bart Durbin 59
Essex
Village trustee
(Vote for 3)
William Scholtes 33
John Lord 43
Peter Dvorak 49
John Bohac Jr. 57
Hopkins Park
Aroma Park
Village president
Linda Fowler 47
Brian Stump 85
Village trustee
(Vote for 3)
Lisa Sabatino 74
Kenny Blake Jr. 84
Terry Dutour 60
Randi Cantu 62
Nancy Treankler 54
Momence
Ward 2 Alderman
Romel Huddleston 70
Joshua Franc 47
Ward 4 alderman
Kristen Strunk 32
Rebecca Cope 29
Limestone Township
Highway commissioner
Dusty Redman 649
Michael Manau 419
Pembroke Township
Highway commissioner
Marcus "PeeWee" Bobo 146
James Wielgus 212
Pembroke Township Trustee
(Vote for four)
Cathy Vanderdyz 151
Fred Carter 98
Ida Thurman 135
Lillie Collins Spencer 114
Patricia A. Echols 89
Herbert Lillard Jr. 213
Barnetta Caston 88
Brandon Edmonds 84
Eleanora Oleghe 106
Norton Township
Highway commissioner
Gary Winterroth 18
Terrance Buckley 142
Kankakee Township
Highway commissioner
James Tierney 2,139
David Wulff 1,805
Township trustee
(Vote for 4)
Velma Brown 1,926
Julie Bourassa 2,061
Dave Robinson 2,009
Donna Henke 1,782
Karen Johnston 1,844
Jennifer Deno 1,674
Bob Parkinson 1,639
Bourbonnais Township
Highway commissioner
Steven Bisaillon 2,204
Jason Gabriel Diaz 1,803
