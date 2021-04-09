Kankakee Fourth ward polling place
Political signs skirt the edges of the Civic Auditorium, Kankakee's fourth ward polling place, on Tuesday afternoon during April's consolidated election.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Editor's note: The following are contested races in Kankakee County villages and townships not yet reported by the Daily Journal. For complete coverage of Tuesday's Consolidated Municipal Election in Kankakee County, visit daily-journal.com/news/elections

Grant Park

Village President

Martin Roth 136

Jamie Hawkins 225

Bonfield

Village trustee 

(Vote for 3)

Christine Papineau 61

Dorothy Powell 29

Mike Damptz 15

William Erickson Jr. 33

Bart Durbin 59

Essex

Village trustee

(Vote for 3)

William Scholtes 33

John Lord 43

Peter Dvorak 49

John Bohac Jr. 57

Hopkins Park

Aroma Park

Village president 

Linda Fowler 47

Brian Stump 85

Village trustee

(Vote for 3)

Lisa Sabatino 74

Kenny Blake Jr. 84

Terry Dutour 60

Randi Cantu 62

Nancy Treankler 54

Momence

Ward 2 Alderman 

Romel Huddleston 70

Joshua Franc 47

Ward 4 alderman 

Kristen Strunk 32

Rebecca Cope 29

Limestone Township

Highway commissioner

Dusty Redman 649

Michael Manau 419

Pembroke Township

Highway commissioner 

Marcus "PeeWee" Bobo 146

James Wielgus 212

Pembroke Township Trustee

(Vote for four) 

Cathy Vanderdyz 151

Fred Carter 98

Ida Thurman 135

Lillie Collins Spencer 114

Patricia A. Echols 89

Herbert Lillard Jr. 213

Barnetta Caston 88

Brandon Edmonds 84

Eleanora Oleghe 106

Norton Township

Highway commissioner 

Gary Winterroth 18

Terrance Buckley 142

Kankakee Township

Highway commissioner 

James Tierney 2,139

David Wulff 1,805

Township trustee

(Vote for 4)

Velma Brown 1,926

Julie Bourassa 2,061

Dave Robinson 2,009

Donna Henke 1,782

Karen Johnston 1,844

Jennifer Deno 1,674

Bob Parkinson 1,639

Bourbonnais Township

Highway commissioner

Steven Bisaillon 2,204

Jason Gabriel Diaz 1,803