Republican incumbent Chad Miller, of Bourbonnais, held off a challenge from Democrat Joe Turner in the Kankakee County Board District 25 race, securing the seat with 58 percent of the vote.
Miller received 1,124 votes to Turner’s 797.
There are 1,700 outstanding mail-in ballots, but those are not expected to affect the outcome of the District board races. Miller said he didn’t want to consider it a win until all the votes were counted.
“So far I’m happy with the results,” he said. “I accept the responsibility in regards to the vote. It’s an honor and a privilege to do so. ... I’ve benefited from my community, and being on the board is a way to give back to the community and enrich my life.”
Turner said he was somewhat pleased with the number of votes he received but conceded the race.
“I don’t see any path to overcome the deficit,” he said. “I knew it was going to be an uphill battle. Chad Miller is in the paper all the time, and he’s very well known.”
Miller has been on the board for just a year, having been selected in November 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Bill Olthoff, who retired and moved to Florida.
“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting my constituents during campaigning, and it will be a pleasure of representing them on the board,” Miller said.
