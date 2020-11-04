After close to a decade on the Kankakee County Board, incumbent Jim Byrne, a Libertarian, was defeated by Democrat challenger Heather Bryan, of Bourbonnais, for the District 23 seat.
Bryan won 59 percent of the vote and received 769 votes to Byrne’s 533.
“I was a third-party candidate running against a major party candidate,” Byrne said. “I’ve served nine and a half years. That’s good enough. I had a term limit on myself, and I’m ending it two years early. If I’d won, this was going to be my last term.
“I’m a big proponent of term limits — a new voice, new ideas.”
Byrne conceded the race at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday with a post on Facebook, thanking all who supported and voted for him.
“I want to thank all the great people in county government who I had the privilege to work with and wish you all the best,” he said.
There are 1,700 outstanding mail-in ballots, but those are not expected to affect the outcome of the board’s district races.
Byrne also said he reached out to Bryan on Facebook and wished her the best.
“It’s time for a new voice, a new face, a new set of eyes and a new set of ears,” he said. “... I feel good. It’s not about myself, it’s about doing well for the people you represent. That’s what democracy is all about.”
Bryan could not be reached for comment on the results.
Byrne said it was a fun nine and half years on the board.
“We were in dire straits there for a while [financially], and now we’re in good shape,” he said.
