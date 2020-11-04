Justice Thomas Kilbride has become the first sitting member of the Illinois Supreme Court to lose a retention contest, results suggest.
With just over 97.5% of the votes counted, the 20-year incumbent said in a statement that he was “disappointed in the apparent outcome” that has him falling several percentage points short of the 60% margin of support needed to hold his seat for another term.
“Serving on the Illinois Supreme Court has been the honor and privilege of my lifetime, and I am proud of the legacy I will leave behind, including a court that is more open, transparent and accessible to all, regardless of economic means,” Kilbride said in the prepared statement.
About 56% of voters supported his retention to about 44% who opposed it, but a three-fifths majority was required.
Vote tallies, according to The Associated Press, were 430,875 in favor to 335,110 opposed, with 97.5% of precincts reporting in the district which spans 21 counties from the Quad Cities to the Chicago suburbs and includes Peoria, Galesburg and Pekin.
He’ll leave behind a court evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. The six members of the court will select a temporary successor and a race in 2022 will determine a new justice who will hold the seat for the following 10 years.
A special election means a chance for state Republicans to regain control over the Illinois Supreme Court, which has held a Democratic majority for more than 50 years.
Kilbride, 67, was elected to his first 10-year term in 2000 by voters in the 3rd Judicial District. He was retained in 2010, with 338,520 “yes” votes, or 65.88 percent of the total vote.
Raised in Kankakee, Kilbride was inspired to become an attorney while helping to organize the United Farm Workers and later served as a legal aid attorney for clients in need. He served as Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice from 2010 until 2013, when he led the effort to place cameras in every courtroom across the state, pushed for digitization of records, and fought to increase access to the justice system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!