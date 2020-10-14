KANKAKEE — The race for 21st Circuit judge pits Associate Judge Bill Dickenson against attorney Kenneth Wright.
The two candidates fielded questions during Tuesday’s candidate forum sponsored by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP and its political action committee at the Kankakee Public Library.
Dickenson, a Republican, has been a judge since 2018. Prior to that, he spent 27 years as an assistant state’s attorney in Kankakee County. Wright, a Democrat, has been an attorney for 20 years. He is a 1991 graduate of Kankakee High School.
The winner will replace Judge Clark Erickson, who retires Nov. 4.
During his opening statement, Wright said he is not a politician.
“I’m not running for a political position,” Wright said. “I’m an impartial decision maker for everyone in this county. I’m not going to read some statement. I’ve been practicing law for 20 years. I’m here because I am qualified. I’m uniquely qualified for three reasons: I’m from this area. I’m not from the good old boys network. And I have fresh ideas. Also, I am an asset to the judicial system.”
Presenting his qualifications during his opening statement, Dickenson said he replaced Associate Judge Kenneth Leshen who retired in 2018.
“I have proven myself over the past two-plus years to have been a good and effective judge,” he said. “I am qualified with the qualifications most necessary in our judiciary: integrity, impartiality, legal ability temperament, court management skills, good health, sensitivity in areas of bias and diversity.
“I’ve devoted my entire legal career to public service and to making our area and our communities a better place to live, to work and to raise a family.”
An issue the state has dealt that took center stage at Tuesday’s forum is the cash bond system.
In 2018, a law went into effect splitting crimes into two categories. The goal of this reform is to curtail the practice of holding defendants in custody for lengthy periods of time simply because they cannot afford to come up with the money to pay for their pre-trial release.
Category A includes Class X, Class 1, and Class 2 felonies as well as some Class 3 and 4 felonies. A judge will set a cash bond.
Category B includes business offenses, petty offenses, Class A, B, and C misdemeanors, and Class 3 and 4 felonies. In these cases, a judge usually sets a recognizance bond.
There is now an effort to revise the system again.
The Pretrial Fairness Act would reform the pretrial justice system and end the use of cash bonds. Bonds would be set to detain people who pose a risk to public safety.
Wright said the current system is unfair.
“It’s not fair that people of means have a better chance of getting out of jail [on bond] than people who don’t have the means,” Wright said. “People that have the means commit crimes and are just as much a threat or flight risk as a person who doesn’t have means.
“Plenty of people sit in jail because they can’t afford to get out and worse, there are plenty of people who plead guilty to that wouldn’t have because they were tired of sitting in jail,” he said. “I believe it needs to be revamped.”
Dickenson said the situation is currently undergoing a great revision.
“As a judge I set bonds every day very scrupulously,” he said. “If there is a person who should not be there, I have no hesitation in letting them out on a recognizance bond, and I do it all the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!