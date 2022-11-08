After whirlwinds of television and mail ads, and political signs as far as the eye can see, it’s all led up to the general election. Early voting polls have been open for weeks and, as of last week, the State Board of Elections reported more than 820,000 Illinoisans have voted by mail.

Day-of polls open at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. At that time, all ballots will be tallied, and results will be reported in updates on daily-journal.com/news/elections.

The general election is observed as a state holiday in the state of Illinois.

