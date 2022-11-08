Andrea and Ronald Jackson, of Kankakee, take a selfie Monday after voting early at the Kankakee County Clerk’s office ahead of Tuesday’s general election. The duo are usually election judges and said they often vote early in order to volunteer.
After whirlwinds of television and mail ads, and political signs as far as the eye can see, it’s all led up to the general election. Early voting polls have been open for weeks and, as of last week, the State Board of Elections reported more than 820,000 Illinoisans have voted by mail.
Day-of polls open at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. At that time, all ballots will be tallied, and results will be reported in updates on daily-journal.com/news/elections.
The general election is observed as a state holiday in the state of Illinois.
As of Monday in Kankakee County, a total of 5,169 individuals voted early in-person, and a total of 3,324 ballots were cast by mail (this includes those who permanently vote by mail and those who chose to vote by mail solely for this election).
As of Monday in Iroquois County, a total of 735 individuals voted early in-person, and a total of 1,051 ballots were cast by mail (this includes those who permanently vote by mail and those who chose to vote by mail solely for this election).
