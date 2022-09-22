...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 9 ft
occasionally to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Candidates for the 79th district Republican incumbent Jackie Haas, left, of Bourbonnais, and Democratic challenger Erin Slone, of Park Forest, debate Tuesday during the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP's event hosted in conjunction with the Kankakee Public Library. The upcoming election is Nov. 8.
Democratic 40th district State Sen. Patrick Joyce, of Essex, answers debate questions Tuesday during the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP's event hosted in conjunction with the Kankakee Public Library. Republican challenger Phil Nagel, of Braidwood, was not in attendance for the debate.
KANKAKEE — With the Nov. 8 election just around the corner, lawns are filling up with candidate signs as conversations and debates are being had around the state.
One conversation and one debate were held Tuesday night at the Kankakee Public Library, as Democratic State Sen. Patrick Joyce, of Essex, discussed his plans for a second term representing the state’s 40th District. This fell under the category of conversation as Republican challenger Phil Nagel, of Braidwood, was not in attendance.
“Let me be very clear that all individuals were sent an invitation,” Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP, said ahead of the start of the planned debates.
The Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP organized and hosted the event in conjunction with the library.
Joyce was given 30 minutes to answer questions from moderators and audience members. Questions varied from prioritized issues to retaining residents.
While most of the questions received lengthy, thought-out answers, two questions received the simple answers of “yes” and “absolutely.”
Those questions were “Do you support the mission of the NAACP?” and “Will you vote to continue protecting women’s reproductive rights?” respectively.
When asked about his main priorities if re-elected, he talked about continuing to develop infrastructures for drinking water.
“I think probably one of the main issues that we have in the 40th District is clean, affordable drinking water,” he said.
He also noted that changing peoples’ perspectives of those serving in Springfield is a priority.
“I think that taking a commonsense approach on ethics reform — I voted for every ethics bill that’s coming in front of the Senate — we can continue down that road until we get it right.”
Arguably the biggest question of the night, Joyce was asked what separates him and his opponent.
“I take a commonsense approach to this job. [That’s] probably one of the biggest things that I’ve seen just in the short amount of time that I’ve seen my opponent. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican, I really don’t. Your community issues and your issues matter — reach out every community issue.”
HAAS AND SLONE
The two-person debate kicked off between candidates for the Illinois House’s 79th District, featuring Republican incumbent Jackie Haas, of Bourbonnais, and Democratic challenger Erin Slone, of Park Forest.
The first question was given to Slone, asking about her thoughts on increased funding for mental health.
“I most certainly would support an increase in mental health as well as access for families and law enforcement,” Slone said.
She noted that “The last budget that was passed, there was over $200 million that was there to support mental health funding. My opponent did not support this budget, which is concerning to me when we talk about really looking out for the community.”
Haas, the president and CEO of the Kankakee-based Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health since 2000, said she “absolutely supports mental health services.”
“In speaking about our budget, there’s a variety of reasons why I did not support our budget. And I’m hoping we’ll have a question about that,” Haas said.
A specific question about that budget was not asked, but Haas noted other areas of mental health-related legislation which she supported.
When asked if the 79th District representative position would be full time, Slone answered, “When I am elected, I will be a full-time representative so there are no conflicts of interest.”
Haas spoke from experience of her last two years in office: “[I’ve worked at] a not-for-profit as well as the 79th District and have been able to successfully complete duties at both without an issue.”
When asked about plans to represent the “diverse” 79th District, Haas again pointed to her experience.
“The very first bill that I brought to the floor [was] to help a culturally diverse community in the district,” she said.
“I don’t see any part of my community different than an other. That’s the way that I’ve always worked as a professional in this community. That’s the way that I live as a person in this community and raised my family, that’s the way I was raised. And that’s the way that I’ve served the community as your legislator.”
Slone looked to her history as a municipal finance banker and village trustee in Park Forest.
“When you talk about diversity, diversity of solutions, diversity of populations, of housing, of businesses that are in communities, I’ve seen it all,” she said.
Pointing to the “close relationships” and conversations across communities, Slone said: “I think that ability to not just stay home and to know what’s going on here, but to know what’s going on across the state and the country, it’s something that is invaluable to the 79th district.”
When asked about taxes, Haas said wasteful spending [by governments] needs to stop.
Slone noted because so much of property taxes go toward education, Illinois needs to make education a budgetary priority.
Both agreed that a criminal’s rights should be reinstated if they’ve paid their “debt to society.”
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
