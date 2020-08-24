GRANT PARK — The Grant Park Fire Department board will again be asking residents in the district to approve a property tax increase due to an aging fleet of apparatus, staffing needs and mandatory equipment replacement.
The referendum will appear on the ballot in November’s general election. A similar referendum was defeated 58-42 percent in the March primary election.
Two other Kankakee County fire districts — Bradley-Bourbonnais and Limestone — are facing the same hurdles as Grant Park and also had similar referendums defeated in March.
Grant Park trustees are asking voters to approve increasing the property tax rate to 1.0367 from its current rate of .6867.
For the average single-family home in Grant Park, it would be a $116.67 annual increase or .32 cents a day per $100,000 home value, the trustees announced in a release on Thursday. Currently the owner of a $100,000 single-family home pays $228.67 annually to the district.
Fire Chief Matt Shronts said the increase will allow the district to address the three critical areas of the department: apparatus replacement, maintaining staffing, and replacement of broken and outdated equipment.
The department’s 30-year-old engine returned recently after being out of service for two months for “major, major, expensive” repairs, Shront told the Daily Journal on Thursday.
In the past three years, Shronts said maintenance costs have become a bigger issue. On top of that, the department must replace all its air packings at a cost of $150,000.
Grant Park’s district covers more than 60 square miles and 5,000 residents.
Shronts said Grant Park has been able to secure grant money to replace some equipment. The average age of the department’s fleet is 27 years.
“Things are critical,” Shronts added. “Both of our ambulances were out of service the same day.”
Staffing would also take a hit without the increased funding, Shronts said.
Shronts said failure of the ballot measure passing would mean the station would not be staffed for several hours daily. Currently, two people staff the station around the clock.
“We’re doing the things to keep open and running on the streets,” he said.
Shronts said he and the trustees understand these are tough and unique times with the COVD-19 pandemic.
“This [decision] was a challenge and tough call, but at the end of the day, it was an easy one to make,” Shronts said. “COVID challenges us all, and it is as challenging as a first responder.
“We are not coming to the taxpayers and asking for this increase as a luxury but as a necessity. Our needs are still there. The facts are the facts.”
If voters defeat the referendum in November, Shronts said the district will keep placing it on the ballot until it passes.
