KANKAKEE — James Frey defeated Joe Mantarian for an open seat on the Kankakee Valley Park District Board of Commissioners in Tuesday’s election.

Frey secured 1,529 votes to Mantarian’s 608, according to unofficial results from the Kankakee County Clerk’s office.

Current commissioner Bill Spriggs, a member of the five-person board since 2017, did not seek re-election.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

