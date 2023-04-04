Windy with scattered thunderstorms...locally strong, especially in the morning. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 70F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ TO
4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ to 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Along with the strong non-thunderstorm
winds, strong to severe thunderstorms may produce wind gusts of
50 to 60 mph or greater Wednesday morning through early afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
KANKAKEE — James Frey defeated Joe Mantarian for an open seat on the Kankakee Valley Park District Board of Commissioners in Tuesday’s election.
Frey secured 1,529 votes to Mantarian’s 608, according to unofficial results from the Kankakee County Clerk’s office.
Current commissioner Bill Spriggs, a member of the five-person board since 2017, did not seek re-election.
Frey thanked all the park district residents that voted for him.
“This election was never about me but about the community,” Frey said in a text asking for comment.
“Our parks are our community. They are where we meet, learn and grow from each other. Where we break down barriers through shared interests and come together to show pride in our neighborhoods.”
Frey said he is ready to get to work.
“This win tonight was for all those who want to see safer and cleaner parks for our kids," he said. "So I thank all those who came out to cast their vote to improve our community. From the ground up. Together.”
Frey moved to Kankakee in 2019. He is originally from the Crete-Monee area.
This was the first time Mantarian was running for elected office.
“While disappointed with the outcome, I'm grateful to those who supported me along the way and to those who voted for me,” Mantarian said in a text.
“I'm looking forward to seeing what Mr. Frey brings to the KVPD.”
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
