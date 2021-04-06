Voters again defeated tax increase referenda in the Bourbonnais Township, Grant Park and Limestone fire protection districts in Tuesday’s municipal election.
It marks the third time since March 2020 that the districts’ voters have been asked to raise taxes through a ballot referendum. The measure was rejected in the March 2020 and then again in November 2020.
All three districts asked voters to raise property taxes for two years in order to update equipment required by government mandates, replace aging apparatus and to increase the pay for personnel to the state-mandated $15 an hour by 2025.
As in previous defeats, spokesmen for all three departments said they will try again come the March 2022 primary election.
“We will go forward and talk to people,” Bourbonnais Township Fire Chief Jim Keener said Tuesday evening after learning the district's referendum was defeated 1,367 to 933.
In Limestone, the measure was defeated 687-403.
“We’re going to keep plugging away,” Limestone Deputy Chief Austyn Bruno said. “There will be a lot of long discussions about decisions to be made.”
After the referendum was defeated in the November 2020 election, the district announced it would be closed on the weekends citing insufficient resources. But, after making the announcement, the district received a $200,000 grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and was able to return to keeping the station fully manned on the weekends.
In Grant Park, voters in the district rejected the increase 411-234.
“One thing I would like to change is for people to ask us questions before making their decision,” Grant Park Fire Chief Matt Shronts said. “It doesn't bother me if you vote no. Just ask us to explain why we need the increased funding.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.