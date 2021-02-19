WATSEKA — Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver is looking for individuals to work as election judges for the Consolidated Election on April 6.
There is always a need for Republican and Democratic election judges throughout the county; however, there is a critical need for Democratic election judges for this election, according to a press release.
Election Judges are responsible for opening and closing the polling place, for all voting materials, ensuring all votes are cast in secret, instructing voters, offering assistance to disabled voters, and maintaining order of the polling place.
Election judges are paid $120 per day, plus additional for attending training. For more information, call the Election Department at the county clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.
