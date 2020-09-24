KANKAKEE — Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins today in Kankakee County and will run through Nov. 2.
Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said ballots were scheduled to be delivered Wednesday afternoon.
Those wanting to vote early can do so at the clerk’s office located at 189 E. Court St. in Kankakee between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will also be extended hours on several dates as well.
In October, there will be early voting sites in Manteno and Bourbonnais.
The law prohibits a person who voted during the early voting period from voting at the polls on Election Day. The votes cast during the early voting time period will not be counted until after the polls close on Election Day.
“We will be practicing social distance. We would like you to wear a mask but we will allow you to vote without one,” Hendrickson said. “We just ask everyone if they could please practice patience.”
Hendrickson said voters can use their own black pen and hand sanitizer will be available but only after casting a ballot. In the March primary, polling places around the state reported ballots that came in contact with hand sanitizer caused electronic ballot counters to malfunction.
“[Today] may be a bit crazy but that is the world we live in,” Hendrickson said. “If we have a big turnout [today] or there are just six people, we will be ready.”
In regard to voting by mail, those ballots will be going out starting today. Hendrickson said if you requested a mail-in ballot but have not received it by Oct. 1, you should contact the clerk’s office at 815-937-2990. The clerk’s office has received a request from 9,500 voters for mail-in ballots.
There are currently 67,406 registered voters in the county.
Iroquois County
Early voting for Iroquois County registered voters will be held at the County Clerk’s Office, 1001 E. Grant, Watseka from today until Nov. 2. Voting is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31. This early voting site serves all 37 precincts.
