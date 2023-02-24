Election Voters (copy)

Voters receive an "I Voted" sticker upon ballot completion. Early voting is now open for the April 4 consolidated election. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Early voting is open for the consolidated election set for April 4. Registered voters can vote at the Kankakee County Clerk's office, 189 E. Court St., Kankakee, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 3. 

Additional early voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays March 25 and April 1. For more information, call 815-937-2990.

The following are contested races in Kankakee County: 

