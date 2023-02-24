...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...
Iroquois River near Chebanse affecting Iroquois and Kankakee
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected by Friday afternoon.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Iroquois River from Watseka downstream to confluence with
Kankakee River at Aroma Park, including the Chebanse gauge.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Agricultural land along the river is
inundated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Voters receive an "I Voted" sticker upon ballot completion. Early voting is now open for the April 4 consolidated election.
Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette
Early voting starts for consolidated election
Daily Journal staff report
Early voting is open for the consolidated election set for April 4. Registered voters can vote at the Kankakee County Clerk's office, 189 E. Court St., Kankakee, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 3.
Additional early voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays March 25 and April 1. For more information, call 815-937-2990.
The following are contested races in Kankakee County:
KANKAKEE
For alderperson, 6th Ward
• Nolan Bukowski, Republican
• Michael W. Cobb, Democrat
For alderperson, 7th Ward
• Reginald Jones, Democrat
• Christine M. Williams, Independent
VILLAGE OF AROMA PARK
For trustee (vote for not more than three)
• Kathleen Slavin, Independent
• Brian Lowery, Independent
• Jon Sirois, Independent
• Tracey Bourassa, Independent
VILLAGE OF BUCKINGHAM
For trustee (vote for not more than three)
• Angelica Hernandez Akin, Independent
• Janalynn Anderson, Independent
• Nick Ditta, Independent
• Ronald Wright, Independent
VILLAGE OF HOPKINS PARK
For president (vote for one)
• Mark A. Hodge, Independent
• Walter Jones, Independent
For trustee (vote for not more than three)
• Tonia Jones Lafi, Independent
• Samantha Baines, Independent
• Mihesha Gibbs, Independent
• Write-in
VILLAGE OF LIMESTONE
For president (vote for one)
• Sandra Girard
• James Michael Duffy
KANKAKEE VALLEY PARK DISTRICT
For commissioner (vote for one)
• James Frey
• Joseph Mantarian
FOSSIL RIDGE PUBLIC LIBRARY DISTRICT
For trustee (vote for not more than two)
• Kathleen M. Price
• Teri L. Jones
• Ellen Krutz
PEMBROKE LIBRARY DISTRICT
For 6-year term; For trustee (vote for not more than two)
• John J. Thurman
• Raymond C. Lescher
• Write-in
GRANT PARK UNIT DISTRICT NO. 6
To serve a full 4-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)
• Christine Horn
• Christine Pickens
• Jerry Loitz
• Hollie O’Nions
HERSCHER CUSD NO. 2 BOARD OF EDUCATION
For members (vote for a total of three)
Township 31N Range 11E
• Sally A. Sullivan
Township 30N Range 10E
• Jacqueline S. Reick
• Patrick James Daly
Township 30N Range 14W
• Jason W. Hastings
Township 31N Range 10E
• Mary M. Bledsoe-Theisen
KANKAKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 111
To serve a full 4-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)
• Christopher W. Bohlen
• Deb Johnston
• Suzanna M. Berrones
• Barbara A. Wells
REED-CUSTER CUSD NO. 255U
To serve a full 4-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)
• Gregory Boyer
• Melissa Micklos
• Chris T. Cavanaugh
• John Guistat
TRI-POINT CUSD NO. 6J
To serve a full 4-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)
Township 28N Range 9E
• Theodore W. Conkling
• Julie Saathoff
Township 28N Range 8E
• Kristine Haag
• Michael Berry
Township 29N Range 9E
• Catherine Weber
PEMBROKE GRADE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 259
To serve a full 4-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for four)
• Cleatie Butler
• Ira L. Sneed
• Eurelius Ross
• Fred Carter
• Mihesha Gibbs
• Write-in
GARDNER-SOUTH WILMINGTON HS
To serve a full 4-year term; For members of the Board of Education (vote for three)
